Surprise in the Sky: Watch Serena Williams and Husband’s Breathtaking Gender Reveal of Second Child

American tennis icon Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have delighted fans with an exciting and creative way to reveal the gender of their unborn child. In a captivating short documentary posted on YouTube, Serena, and Alexis invited their loved ones to partake in the baby’s gender unveiling.

In the video, Serena anticipated discovering gender through the cutting of a cake. However, Alexis, serving as the event anchor, had a surprise in store, opting for an unconventional reveal to add an element of excitement.

“I’ve come up with a gender reveal idea based on this cake. Inside, it’s yellow,” Alexis shared. “I want to throw Serena and Olympia off, making them believe this is the gender reveal. She will cut into the cake and might be momentarily disappointed, but I hope she appreciates the twist.”

As the gathering continued, Alexis requested the disk jockey to play music, while guests assembled outside. The moment everyone awaited eagerly arrived as drones lit up the night sky, forming the letters “Girl!” Their joy and excitement were palpable, and the thrilling surprise brought smiles to the faces of the thrilled viewers.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who exchanged vows in November 2017, already have a daughter named Olympia, born a few weeks before their wedding. The couple announced their second pregnancy at the prestigious 2023 Met Gala, and their family’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to welcome their new addition.

The heartwarming gender reveal adds to the couple’s joyous journey as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of their little girl, adding another beautiful chapter to their lives filled with love, success, and cherished memories.

Watch the video below.