BBNaija’s Nina Ivy allegedly welcomes second child, three months after marriage saga

According to reports, former Big Brother Nigeria housemate Nina Ivy has given birth to her second child and is presently recovering from the complications she had during childbirth.

Nina, who has been absent on social media for weeks, welcomed her second child just three months after marrying an African-American, Chris Miller.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2021 and were married in a secret ceremony in the United States.

Multiple reports claim that the couple tied the knot in a court ceremony in April of 2022 and that since then, Nina Ivy has been going as Nina Ivy Miller on all of her many social media profiles.

To refresh your memory, in 2020, Nina Ivy was said to have gotten married in a traditional ceremony to a man named Anthony, whose absence caused widespread consternation on Nigerian social media. According to rumors, she fabricated the ceremony in order to avoid the derogatory label of “baby mother,” which is commonly applied to women in Nigeria.

The fact that the reality star has been embroiled in several dating scandals likely prompted her to keep this one under wraps.

A flood of well-wishes has begun to pour in for the reality star as she welcomes her second child.

