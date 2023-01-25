Jim Iyke sex scene almost got me kicked out of college – Lilian Afegbai

According to Lilian Afegbai, she was almost kicked out of school for acting in a sex scene with Jim Iyke.

In an interview, the film actress recounted her early experiences with acting.

Afegbai stated that she had to face a disciplinary tribunal at Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Edo state’s Benin.

She stated that the film job was her first at the time she was juggling education and a film career.

“I started acting fully in BIU. In the first movie that I did, they almost expelled me from school because I had a sex scene with Jim Iyke. So when the movie came out, then I was young,” Afegbai said.

“I didn’t even have a boyfriend, I was just young, I was acting, make-believe.

“It was just a lot, and people in the school, you know how jealousy now, people started telling our Reverend Seb’s wife and so they brought the movie to school, they said I acted an illicit scene, they fixed a panel.

“I thought I was going to get expelled. I was scared. It was a Christian school and when people start talking about things in school and making it a thing, you actually face a panel.

“When I went to the panel, I started making them understand that I am Christian.

“I would never do anything to jeopardize my Christian faith but then this is acting ma, it’s make-believe.”

