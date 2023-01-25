Atiku did not ask me to campaign for him – Wike; Peter Obi attacked after rally in Katsina | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Atiku did not ask me to campaign for him – Wike

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Atiku did not ask me to campaign for him – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is not involved in the ongoing campaign for PDP candidates in the state.

Wike stated this on Tuesday in Bonny Town at the local government campaign kickoff event organized by the PDP campaign committee of Rivers state.

According to him, the absence of a campaign for the party’s presidential candidate is due to the fact that he was not requested to campaign.

“Go home and have it on your mind that the PDP in Rivers state, we have taken governorship, we have taken the senatorial, we have taken the house of representatives, and we have taken the house of assembly,” he said.

“That is the election we are doing here. These are the ones (candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him.

“I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign.

“If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

The governor said all residents in the state should be assured that no intimidation can cause the political path that has been so chosen to change.

“Any person who says Rivers state is not important, we will pepper him. Anybody who says he doesn’t regard Rivers state, we would not regard such person,” he said.

“There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us. We are very, very solid. We are very strong.

“No state can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say, I’m from Rivers state, I live in Rivers, and I am happy with Rivers. What is important is our state which we have collected.”

Thugs attack PDP’s Jandor and Funke Akindele again

Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor of Lagos State, has once again condemned attacks on his campaign train.

At a meeting with the Chief Imam at the Ketu Central Mosque on Tuesday, Jandor vented his fury.

The PDP candidate met with the religious leader during a stopover in Kosofe Local Government Area.

He stated that earlier that day, thugs ambushed his convoy in Kosofe and stabbed a security agent.

Since he began his campaign in 245 wards on October 19, 2022, Jandor has bemoaned the recurrence of such across the state.

The candidate’s convoy has been attacked many times in Badagry, Agege, and other locations.

Jandor pledged to continue the trips as part of his campaign to free Lagos from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also said that his running mate, Funke Akindele, was driven out of Kosofe Fruit shops on Tuesday.

The lawmaker stated that the tendency “is not conducive for democracy and the 2023 elections.”

Buhari inaugurates first phase of Lagos blue line rail project

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Lagos Blue Line Rail Project.

The blue line project is one of the six rail lines and monorails recommended for Lagos in the state’s strategic transport plan (STMP).

The construction, which was separated into parts to facilitate execution, is scheduled to transport over 500,000 people once the full route is finished.

The first section, which Buhari inaugurated, is a 13-kilometer line between Marina and Mile 2, with five stops at Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre, Mile 2, and Marina. It is projected to handle around 200,000 passengers daily.

The state government received two new train sets for the blue line rail project’s initial phase earlier this year.

At the opening, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the people-oriented project will “reduce travel time, enhance the quality of life of the people, and boost the state’s economy.”

He stated that Lagos is one of the most robust megacities, which increases its ability to compete with other megacities across the world.

Sanwo-Olu also promised that the red line, which he termed as “a bigger, better, and longer train route,” will be inaugurated by the state administration before the conclusion of Buhari’s term.

The governor, who also signed the second phase of the Lagos Blue line rail (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko) with Messrs CCECC in the presence of the president, stated that it was an indication of the government’s dedication to completing the full blue line.

Peter Obi attacked after rally in Katsina

The presidential campaign council of the Labour Party (LP) says Peter Obi, its candidate, was attacked in Katsina state.

In a statement by Diran Onifade, the party’s head of media, the campaign council said Obi’s car was attacked by hoodlums when he was on his way to the airport after a rally in the state.

“Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium,” the statement reads.

“However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side, causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr. Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.”

The campaign council alleged that the attacks may have been orchestrated by “desperate politicians” over Obi’s outing in the state.

It condemned the attacks and called on security agencies to investigate the incident and prevent future occurrences.

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region,” the LP campaign added.

“While thanking the good people of Katsina who came out en masse to support our campaign yesterday, we call on security agencies to investigate this matter to forestall future occurrences.”

Vote me and there will be no more ASUU strikes – Atiku

The capital of Delta State, Asaba, came to a standstill on Tuesday as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters showed up in large numbers to attend the PDP’s presidential campaign event there.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the rally’s site, the over 25,000-capacity Stephen Keshi Stadium, was overflowing with party supporters, with those outside outnumbering those inside.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar thanked everyone who came out to support him and asked them to vote heavily for the party.

The governor commended the people of Delta for their unwavering support of the PDP since 1999 and urged them to continue it.

His choice of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State, as his running mate, he said, was a reflection of his dedication to rewarding Delta State and the Niger Delta as a whole.

Atiku pledged to end strikes in tertiary institutions to ensure a credible and functional education system in the country.

He also pledged to grow the economy through massive industrialization; ensure the security of life and properties and resource control.

“With me as president, I want to assure you that there will be no more strikes by ASUU.

“Also, we shall devolve power to the states; there will be resource control and you as the Niger Delta shall benefit from that policy.

“Security is paramount; it is our responsibility and commitment to secure this country to enable businesses to thrive.

“Since 1999, Delta has remained a PDP state and it has continued to enjoy the dividends of good governance.

“You must believe in PDP to deepen development and grow our economy to become the largest economy on the continent,’’ Atiku said.