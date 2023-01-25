I have not seen any of the new naira notes – Ortom

In spite of his position, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has admitted that he has not yet seen the new naira notes. He made the comment on Wednesday while supporting efforts to extend the deadline for switching from old to new naira notes.

Since many people in rural areas are unaware of the shift and there are not enough of the new notes to go around, Ortom expressed worry that Nigerians were given so little time to make the transition.

Speaking at the Government House in Makurdi when the Governing Council of Joseph Sarwaaun Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM) paid him a visit, Ortom said, “As governor, I have not seen any new naira despite six days to the deadline. What will happen to the man in the village? I join the senate in calling for the extension of the change of the currency from the old to the new one.

“Our people are already going through the pains of insecurity in this country. A majority of the people are suffering. Things are not okay in the country, Mr. President should know this.”

According to reports, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) carried its new naira banknotes campaign to markets in Benue State over the weekend.

Officials of the bank were present at the North Bank and Modern markets in Makurdi, where merchants and other stakeholders were made aware of the modification of some currency denominations.

Dr. Angela Shere-Ejembi, Director of the Financial Markets Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, led the team to Benue State to guarantee that commercial banks distribute the new naira notes to the populace. She emphasized that people must exchange their old naira for new ones at the banks.

Shere-Ejembi, who was represented by Demenongu Yanfa, a Deputy Director in the Financial Market Department, stated that the monitoring team was in the state to guarantee compliance with the message of CBN Governor Godwin Emifele on the new N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

“The CBN is working to ensure that the practice of bank issuing old notes will no longer repeat itself. We have been in Benue for three days and went to all the banks to check their Automated Dispensing Machine (ATM).

“We have bad news for any bank still dispensing old notes. So, report to us any of such banks still dispensing the old notes or call the numbers on the flyers distributed to you,” he said.