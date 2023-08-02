Elevator Tragedy Claims Young Nigerian Doctor – When Will Nigeria Prioritize Maintenance as Necessity and Not Luxury?

In a heart-wrenching incident that has shocked the nation, a young Nigerian doctor, Vwaere, with less than two weeks left to complete her housemanship, has tragically lost her life in an elevator accident. The unfortunate incident occurred at General Hospital Odan in Lagos Island.

According to social media posts by friends of the deceased, Vwaere was inside the elevator, heading to pick up something from a dispatch rider outside when the elevator suddenly plummeted from the 10th floor to the ground floor. In a matter of seconds, her life was cut short, leaving behind a trail of grief and questions about the safety protocols in place.

Disturbingly, it was alleged that the hospital took a whole hour before evacuating Vwaere’s lifeless body and rushing her to emergency care. Such delays could have critical implications, and this incident raises concerns about the preparedness and response procedures during emergencies.

A staff member also took to Twitter to express grievances, shedding light on the elevator’s longstanding issues. Complaints had been made about its faulty condition, and despite repeated appeals, the necessary repairs were not carried out, leading to this tragic outcome.

The tweet lamented the lack of action and accountability, stating, “Particularly aggrieved because we’ve complained for a long time about this elevator. We’ve maneuvered, managed, and prayed each time we had to use it. Empty promises will be made to fix it…till it killed one of us.”

This devastating incident once again brings to the forefront the issue of negligence in Nigeria, which continues to claim unwarranted lives across various sectors. From the use of low-quality products to the abysmal maintenance of critical infrastructure, the lack of attention to safety and well-being has caused countless preventable tragedies.

While the hospital management and the family of the deceased are yet to release any official statements, the public demands answers. How many more lives must be lost before concrete steps are taken to address these issues and ensure the safety of citizens?

Neglecting maintenance, whether of critical infrastructure or everyday utilities, poses significant risks to the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens. The tragic loss of the young doctor serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prioritizing regular upkeep and inspections to ensure that facilities and equipment are in optimal working condition.

One of the most concerning aspects of this tragedy is that the elevator’s faulty condition was apparently well-known and had been a subject of complaint among the hospital staff. However, despite the awareness of the problem, no concrete actions were taken to address it, and the consequences were devastating.

Nigerians must recognize that a maintenance culture is not merely a luxury but a necessity for safeguarding lives and ensuring the smooth functioning of crucial infrastructure. Without proper upkeep, the risk of accidents and fatalities increases exponentially, leaving families shattered and communities mourning avoidable losses.

It is high time for a collective shift in mindset, with individuals and institutions alike taking responsibility for maintaining the structures and systems upon which millions depend. From hospitals and schools to transportation and public facilities, regular maintenance checks should be standard practice.

Government bodies and private organizations must lead by example and invest in comprehensive maintenance programs. This includes conducting routine inspections, addressing reported issues promptly, and allocating sufficient resources to keep infrastructure safe and operational.

Education also plays a pivotal role in fostering a maintenance culture. Raising awareness among citizens about the importance of reporting faults, dangers, and hazards can empower communities to take a proactive approach to safety.

Furthermore, enforcing regulations and penalties for negligence will act as a deterrent, encouraging compliance with maintenance standards. This, in turn, will lead to a safer environment for everyone, minimizing risks and preventing avoidable accidents.

In addition to safeguarding lives, adopting a maintenance culture will have a positive impact on Nigeria’s overall development and economic growth. Well-maintained infrastructure leads to increased productivity, improved efficiency, and enhanced public trust in government and institutions.

As Nigerians continue to mourn the loss of the young doctor, it is crucial that the tragedy serves as a catalyst for change. The nation must unite in demanding a comprehensive overhaul of maintenance practices across all sectors. Only through collective effort can Nigeria break free from the cycle of negligence and prevent further unwarranted deaths.