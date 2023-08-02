Lizzo Faces Accusations of Harassment and Hostile Work Environment in Lawsuit by Ex-dancers

Lizzo, the renowned performer known for her celebration of body positivity, is facing serious allegations from three of her former dancers. In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, they accuse the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, also includes claims of religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, and interference with prospective economic advantage.

According to the plaintiffs’ law firm, the dancers claim that Lizzo called attention to one dancer’s weight gain after an appearance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival. Later, Lizzo allegedly berated and fired the dancer after she recorded a meeting due to a health condition.

In addition to these accusations, the suit involves disturbing incidents at an Amsterdam strip club after a performance earlier this year. The dancers allege that Lizzo pressured one of them to touch a nude performer and engaged in lewd and inappropriate behavior.

The lawsuit names Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company, and the dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, as defendants. The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, expressed shock at the alleged treatment of the performers, stating that it contradicts Lizzo’s public image.

The trip to the Amsterdam club, Bananenbar, was described as nonmandatory, but the dancers claim that those who attended received preferential treatment and better job security. The suit also alleges that Lizzo invited cast members to participate in explicit activities, including touching nude performers and engaging in lewd behavior. One dancer, Arianna Davis, declined Lizzo’s pressure to touch a nude performer, but the singer allegedly led a chant goading her to comply.

The dancers also accuse the dance captain, Quigley, of religious harassment. According to the suit, Quigley frequently preached her Christian beliefs and disregarded protests from others. She reportedly discussed the virginity of one of the dancers, Noelle Rodriguez, and did not stop pressuring her about her faith.

The lawsuit further highlights a racially charged incident involving comments made by touring company employees. The plaintiffs claim they were treated differently based on their race and body size.

Crystal Williams, one of the former dancers, lost her job days after speaking up at a meeting where she challenged Lizzo’s assertion that the dancers were drinking before performances. The other dancers involved were Davis and Rodriguez.

Efforts to obtain comments from Lizzo’s representatives and Quigley have been unsuccessful so far.

As the legal battle unfolds, the accusations against Lizzo could have significant implications for her public image and career. The allegations of misconduct, if proven true, stand in stark contrast to the artist’s message of empowerment and body positivity.