Housemates talk about Sheggz’s acts of aggression following argument with Bella #BBNaijaS7

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Sheggz’s violent behavior has become a thing of concern for fellow housemates as they were seen discussing his latest rage tantrum.

Doyin and Allysn were overheard discussing how effortlessly he gets triggered in their room.

Doyin said that Sheggz was spotted ranting and slamming his sneakers against the wall in a fit of rage at Bella’s recent treatment of him.

Sheggz yelled at Bella for defying him, which led to a heated argument between the two of them.

The couple fought each other over food. Sheggz didn’t want Bella to eat what she wanted to. Sheggz told her to save it for the following day, but Bella opened the meal and began to eat it anyways.

She claimed she didn’t know if she would be hungry for it the next day as an explanation.

Sheggz didn’t like this because he thought she was treating him disrespectfully.

He yelled at her and scolded her for defying him.

When Bella expressed her unwavering love for Sheggz, she sparked a range of responses online.

Bella and Doyin were seen talking in a video that circulated online. Bella admitted that she was very focused on all of her tasks and made a commitment to put things right by getting along with her fellow housemates.

Speaking about her love for Sheggz, Bella said she was content with his affection because the 100 million naira was not even promised for her. She added that she can no longer conceal her feelings and that she would be OK even if it were this relationship that she left the house with.

While some fans wished Sheggz would return Bella’s affection, others felt Bella was unfair to her supporters who wanted her to win the show.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the couple’s latest dilemma.

Sheggz enjoys being controlling. He's a narcissist



After insulting Bella, he uses a soft tone to draw her back and apologize



Bella tries to explain her part. He then flips the script by saying she's disrespectful to him. All of these in a low voice #bbnaija #BBNaijaS7 — Zeebaby (@Softyetfirm) September 1, 2022

If Sheggz can insult Bella this much on Biggie's food and in front of cameras.



Take a moment to imagine what he would do if he was actually the one who bought the food and they are no cameras.



Slave – master relationship😡#bbnaija #BBNaijaS7 — Zeebaby (@Softyetfirm) September 2, 2022

Sheggz can play his game without Bella and Bella can play her game without Sheggz. Thou shall not ship. I’m kinda caught in the middle here cos both of them are close to two people I actually know and are friends of mine in real life. Coconut heads. Two of them. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) September 2, 2022

And no, Bella constantly going back to be chummy with Sheggz does not make his behavior okay. Stop that narrative, you’re not a child ! — Ebele (@ebelee_) September 2, 2022