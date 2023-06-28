Glamorous Reception of Trendupp Awards 2023 Nominees: Sheggz, Phyna, Sydney Talker, Taaooma, Kie Kie, and More receive Nomination Certificates

Lagos, Nigeria, June 27, 2023. As anticipation builds up for the third edition of the prestigious Trendupp Awards, the nominees and esteemed guests gathered for the highly-anticipated nominees’ reception party. This exclusive event, supported by Mikano Motors & Pepsi Nigeria, brought together this year’s audacious nominees, the brightest stars of the influencer and content creation sphere in Nigeria.

The nominees’ reception party continues to serve as a platform to honour the remarkable lineup of 96 audacious nominees spanning 16 categories by officially presenting them with their nomination certificates for the third edition of the award show. This special gathering was held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and was expertly hosted by the ‘Energy Gad’ himself Do2tun.

During the event, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr., Founder/CEO of Trendupp Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for the remarkable growth of the creative industry in Nigeria over the years. He commended the nominees and content creators for their hard work, perseverance, and dedication in propelling the industry’s advancement. “We are thrilled to witness the flourishing of the creative industry. At Trendupp Awards, we firmly believe that all our nominees are winners, and we genuinely appreciate the tremendous effort that everyone, whether nominated or not, is investing in their craft,” he remarked.

Ayo Ishola – The Creative Director, Trendupp Africa also in his speech emphasized Creativity, Consistency, and Engagement – as the three key criteria employed by the Trendupp Audacious Jury in picking eventual winners each year!

With the nominees’ reception party successfully concluded, the stage is now set for the highly-anticipated Trendupp Awards ceremony. Scheduled for Sunday, July 9th 2023, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. The main event will honour the 16 outstanding content creators and brands who have emerged as the new forces in their respective categories, the highlight of the show will be the presentation of a brand new car to the winner of the Force of Influence category, the headline category of the night.

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with Dotts Media House

(Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa) and proudly supported by Mikano Motors, Pepsi Nigeria, McVitie’s Nigeria, Tramango, Cliqki Technologies, MTVBase, DStv, Popcentral TV, GoldMyneTV BellaNaija, Zikoko, Brand Communicator, Legit.ng, and YNaija.