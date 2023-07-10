Sheggz and Phyna Shine Bright at Trendupp Awards

Sheggz and Phyna, two popular Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates, emerged victorious at the prestigious Trendupp Awards held last night, taking home major prizes in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the Nigerian content creation landscape.

The Trendupp Awards, the country’s first-ever award ceremony of its kind, was established to honor and celebrate originality, highlighting the bold efforts of content producers and influencers across various platforms.

The highly-anticipated third edition of the awards unfolded last night, with a star-studded lineup of social media celebrities gracing the event. Notable personalities such as Kiekie, Toyin Abraham, and Denrele Edun were among the attendees, adding to the glamour and excitement of the occasion.

In a thrilling turn of events, Sheggz was crowned the Force of Instagram, showcasing his prowess and influence on the popular social media platform. Meanwhile, Phyna emerged as the Force of Online Sensation, capturing the hearts and attention of online audiences with her captivating presence.

As news of their victories spread, fans and admirers of these beloved reality stars flooded social media with messages of celebration, expressing their joy and showering their favorites with well-deserved praise.

Phyna, never one to shy away from the spotlight, took to her Instagram story to share a lively clip of herself dancing with her gleaming award in hand. With her characteristic enthusiasm, she showcased her winning dance moves, further igniting the excitement surrounding her achievement.

Indeed, the triumph of Sheggz and Phyna at the Trendupp Awards serves as a testament to their talent, hard work, and growing influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry. As they continue to captivate audiences and push creative boundaries, their success reinforces the power and reach of content creators and influencers in shaping modern media landscapes.

With their bright futures ahead, these remarkable individuals will undoubtedly inspire a new wave of aspiring talents, fueling the ever-evolving Nigerian content creation scene with their infectious energy and creativity.

