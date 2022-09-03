Nigeria ranked as second most terrorized country; Nigeria may lose its 4x100m relay CWG gold as sprinter fails dope test | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria ranked as second most terrorized country

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Nigeria ranked as second most terrorized country

Nigeria was ranked by the international Terrorism Research/ Analysis Organization as the second-most terrorized and attacked nation in the world, behind Iraq, on Friday.

Speaking on the ranking, groups and prominent Nigerians bemoaned the dangerous turn that insecurity has taken and urged the government to take prompt action.

The Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum, PANDEF, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Labour Party, LP, and Chief Akin Osuntokun were among the speakers.

Commenting on the ranking, former National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mr Anthony N.Z Sani, said: “I do not have the facts to make informed comments on the rating of Nigeria as the second most terrorized nation in the world. All I can say is that the government should note the reports and double down its efforts in order to put a permanent end to insecurity posed by terrorist across the country.”

UK govt expresses concerns over 2023 elections

The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has stated that security during the election season is a primary priority for the British government as politicians gear up for campaigns across the nation.

This was said by Chris Pycroft, director of development for FCDO, during an expert meeting on conducting Nigeria’s general elections in a volatile security environment that was held in Abuja in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD). He contends that parties involved must work hard to actively advance peace in addition to ensuring the safety of voters and the electoral process.

He explained that democracy across the world is under threat, stressing that Nigeria can demonstrate the power of democracy to represent the world and the ambitions of a nation.

In his remarks, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noted that the country is approaching a crucial period before the general elections of 2023 and that all hands must be on deck to ensure the success of the polls.

He exhorted all political parties and candidates to concentrate on issue-based campaigns, saying that this was the best approach to guarantee fair elections in which the winner was determined only by the voters’ votes.

MC Oluomo unveils new uniform for NURTW officials

The new look of the organization has been presented by Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee.

We were able to see a video of the unveiling, which was apparently colorful and took place on Friday.

The vehicle park supervisors’ new uniform, however, has elicited conflicting responses on social media.

Some people referred to the Lagos Park Managers as “Agbero,” the Nigerian term for a tout. with style.

Here are some reactions: A Twitter user: @DeeOneAyekooto, wrote: “New Motor Park Managers Uniform in Lagos State is launched by the best Park Manager in Africa, Resilient MC Oluomo!”

@saint_yce wrote: “Gang takeover completed when the new k*ngpn has claimed his territory.”

@balogunkeeva tweeted: “What I know is agbero is better than cannibalism and terrorism.”

One @Horlernreywerju described the Lagos motor park managers as: “Agbero with class.”

@AAbudulateef wrote: “It can only be Lagos.”

Flood claims eight lives in Niger State, washes away houses, farmlands, roads

In less than a month, flooding in Niger State has officially claimed eight lives.

Along with the lives lost, numerous homes, farms, connecting roads, and culverts were also devastated in the flood.

Seven of the state’s twenty-five local government areas experienced the disaster. Rafi, Kontagora, Lavun, Wushishi, Mashegu, Magama, and Gbako are the local governments affected.

According to information obtained, six people died in Magama, while another person died in the local government of Rafi.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), which confirmed the development, noted that it has stepped up efforts to educate residents of both upstream and downstream communities about the need to temporarily leave their homes.

Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, State Director General of the Agency, stated that the state had started raising awareness about flooding prior to the rain and that it would not give up.

For the most part, according to Inga, they have advised the state’s residents to clear all drains and remove standing water to prevent mosquito breeding, use treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria, turn off all electrical appliances when not in use and when leaving the house, and stop storing gasoline or any flammable materials at home or in stores to prevent fire outbreaks.

Nigeria may lose its 4x100m relay CWG gold as sprinter fails dope test

After an unknown member of the women’s 4x100m relay from Nigeria failed a drug test, the nation could lose its gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Tobi Amusan, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ofili, and Grace Nwokocha made up the gold-winning team.

It was discovered that the World Anti-Doping Agency had informed the Nigerian Athletics Federation of the development while still awaiting confirmation of the B sample.

If the athlete is not cleared, the team will lose its gold medal.

The claim was corroborated by Tonobok Okowa, president of the AFN.

He declared that the federation had started a probe into the situation and would announce its findings.

“We were astonished to learn about this for the first time when the federation received the letter from the World Anti-Doping Agency today (Friday). The 4x100m gold medal we won at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games could be taken away.

“However, we shall proceed with our research. Even though an athlete is accountable for anything related to doping, this is not beneficial for us.”

The head of the AFN, however, refrained from mentioning the name of the concerned athlete, saying the AFN would issue a statement following the conclusion of its inquiry.

Days prior, youthful high jumper David Aya had similarly failed a drug test at the World Athletics Junior Championships in Cali, Colombia.