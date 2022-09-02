The Weekend Watchlist: 5 New Movies and Shows to watch this Weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Jeff Bezos apparently sought his own Game of Thrones, and he now has it. The Lord of the Rings series on Amazon finally premieres after years of development, hundreds of millions of dollars, and a lot of hand-wringing from J.R.R. Tolkien enthusiasts. At least all of that effort and money seemed to have been well spent because the show is truly spectacular.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before either of Peter Jackson’s cinematic trilogies – in fact before any of the havoc-causing rings were even conceived.

Although an evil ruler has been vanquished by the elves and humans, young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is worried that a new threat may be emerging. Nori Harfoot (Markella Kavenagh), a Harfoot who is not a Hobbit, becomes involved with a mysterious stranger (Daniel Weyman) who will play a significant part in the course of events.

Streaming now on Prime Video

The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Steve Carell has alternated between comedy and drama since leaving The Office in 2011. (and projects somewhere in between).

As a therapist kept hostage by a patient with the uncommon request that he restrain his homicidal tendencies, The Patient sees his pendulum swing to the latter. To avoid being the next victim, Alan must delve inside Sam’s (Domhnall Gleeson) troubled mind and dissuade him from killing once more. Sam’s hesitation to bring up important subjects, like his connection with his mother Candace, interferes with the high-stakes therapy sessions (Linda Emond).

Streaming now on Hulu

Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul (Peacock)

Regina Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the formerly arrogant first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch whose pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), has lost favor as a result of a scandal.

Their attempt to rebuild their church is being documented by a documentary crew as they attempt to make a return. Trinitie is the brains behind their organization, with the less-than-good reverend acting as the showman. But when a brand-new megachurch is launched by a husband-and-wife team of co-pastors, her plans may go awry.

Love in the Villa (Netflix)

Girl and boy originally dislike one another, yet somehow they end up falling in love. It’s an old story that has served as the basis for many romantic comedies. Even with a cliched plot, it may still succeed if the actors get along. And in Love in the Villa, Tom Hopper and Kat Graham might be endearing enough to transcend all the clichés.

Julie is a teacher who is totally enamored by Romeo and Juliet. She decides to take a romantic trip to Verona, Italy, but her boyfriend breaks up with her just before they leave. Julie decides to attend anyhow, but when she gets to her vacation apartment, Charlie, a snobby British wine merchant, is already there. They start a battle over the rental, but eventually, their grating antics turn into genuine loving sentiments.

Streaming now on Netflix

I Came By (Netflix)

This horrific thriller demonstrates the serious repercussions of eating the rich. A young graffiti artist named Toby (George MacKay from 1917) steals into people’s homes to spray-paint their dwellings with his trademark statement, “I came by.” Hugh Bonneville, who plays the affluent former judge in Downton Abbey, is his next target. He notices a light in the basement of the judge’s house as soon as he walks in. You just know that nothing good can come from peeking behind the door.

Toby vanished afterward, which worried his mother (Kelly Macdonald). She sets off on a search for him, which brings her to the judge and puts her in peril.

Streaming now on Netflix