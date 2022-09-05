Wizkid with the most nominations at the 2022 Headies Awards: See the complete list of winners

The 15th Headies Awards took place on September 4, 2022, in Atlanta, USA. The Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson and award-winning Nigerian actress Osas Ighodoro hosted the program.

Wizkid led the nominee’s list for the 15th Headies with eleven nominations. He was followed by Tems and Ayra Starr, who each had eight nominations.

The Headies rolled out some of the awards during the live show with Wizkid leading with 4 wins while Patoranking won 2 awards. Other winners include BNXN who won the Next Rated Award and Ayra Starr who won the Viewers Choice Award.

See the complete list of winners below

Best Rap Album – Olamide (Carpe Diem)

Best Collaboration – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Best R ‘n’ B Single – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Album of the Year – Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

Best Afrobeat Album – Wizkid (Made in Lagos)

Songwriter of the Year – Adekunle Gold (Sinner).

Best Music Video – TG Omori (Champion – Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)

Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Male Artiste – Burna Boy

Digital Artiste of the Year – Davido

Humanitarian Award of the Year – Davido

Best Recording of the Year – Patoranking (Celebrate Me)

Producer of the Year – SARZ (Monalisa – Lojay and SARZ)

Best Alternative Album – Ibeji (Intermission)

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice – Arya Starr (Bloody Samaritan)

Best Afrobeat Single – Fireboy DML (Peru)

Best Reggae and Dancehall Album – Patoranking (Three)

Best Vocal Performance (female) – Waje (Last Time)

Best Vocal Performance (Male) – Oxlade (Ojuju)

Lyricist on The Roll – A-Q (The Last Cypher)

Best Streethop Artiste – Goya Menor & Nektunez (Amenor Amapiano remix)

Best Rap Single – Ladipoe feat BNXN (Feeling)

Best Alternative Single – Flavour (Doings)

Rookie of the Year – Fave

Best Inspirational Single – Kcee & Okwesili Eze group (Cultural Praise)

Special Recognition -Dbanj (Talent)

Hall of fame – Angelique Kidjo

International Artiste Special Recognition – Akon & Wyclef Jean

Best Central African Artiste of the Year – Innoss’B

Best East African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz

Best North Africas Artiste of the Year – Latifa (Tunisia)

Best South African Artiste of the Year – Focalistic (South Africa)

Best West African Artiste of the Year – Gyakie

Special Recognition – Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are, and Bose Ogbulu

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 2, 2022

Asake releases tracklist for his debut album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’

The tracklist for Asake’s upcoming first album, “Mr Money With the Vibe,” has been released. He made the announcement on ...

YNaija August 30, 2022

“The Music carry me where I no know” – Tems on her recent wins

BET award-winning Nigerian artist, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has written about her music career reaching heights she could ...

YNaija August 29, 2022

MTV 2022 VMAs: Complete list of winners

On August 28, the MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Among the ...

Joshua Ononose August 26, 2022

Rema’s “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez has arrived

Fans can now “calm down” because Rema and Selena Gomez’s remix of “Calm Down” is now streaming as of Friday, ...

Joshua Ononose August 24, 2022

Rema collaborates with Selena Gomez on “Calm Down” remix.

American pop sensation Selena Gomez has collaborated with Rema on the remix of his smash song, “Calm Down.” Days before ...

Joshua Ononose August 18, 2022

“I Used to Hustle for Free Bed Space”, Nigerian musician Asake says as he shows off new house

Asake, one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, recently took ownership of a brand-new, enormous mansion, and he is very happy ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail