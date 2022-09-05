BBNaija 2022’s Week 6 live eviction show, Voting results and percentages #BBNaijaS7

All of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 Housemates, with the exception of Dotun, were eligible for eviction as the race for the N100,000,000 grand prize continued.

Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7, which began with 28 housemates and has seen 8 evictions and 1 disqualification, saw two evictions on Sunday’s live eviction show.

BBNaija Deji Evicted

Big Brother Naija journey for Deji is over. With the intention of shaking up the game, he entered the Big Brother Naija Season 7 level-up home as a fake housemate.

Deji entered the house as a “Fake Housemate” who obediently carried out Biggie’s orders. He nevertheless made himself known by assisting his fellow Housemates in completing tasks and by turning into the Level Up House’s most desirable man for many of the female housemates.

BBNaija Diana Evicted

Diana, popularly called ‘mon cherie’, prioritized her mental health while staying at Biggie’s house. She offered us premium gist with her favorite gossip buddy Adekunle after a failed cruise with Giddyfia.

Some weeks ago, Diana became the first contestant on the reality television show to send Big Brother on an errand. During her diary session, she asked Big Brother to buy salt for the contestants of the show. A request that apparently shocked Big Brother.

“I am open to all the opportunities that will come to me but I want to work on my skincare business,” she said during her talk with host Ebuka.

BBNaija Giddyfia Evicted

Giddyfia became the third housemate to be kicked out of Biggie’s house during the eviction show.

Speaking about his experience, the recently evicted housemate, Giddyfia said, “I don’t know why I was evicted but I enjoyed every moment in the house. Everything that happened in the house and my relationship with people was not planned but I am at peace with myself.”

Giddyfia walked into Biggie’s house and instantly became the comic. We won’t soon forget his booming laughter and his love triangle with Amaka, Rachel, and Diana.

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 6 Voting Poll Results & Percentages

Out of the bottom three, Eloswag received the most votes (2.17%), Diana received 1.45%, and Giddyfia received 0.99%. There were no votes for Deji seeing as he was a fake housemate.