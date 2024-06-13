Ireti Doyle, Raz Adeoti Star in Action Thriller ‘Son of the Soil,’ Produced by Chee Keong Cheung

Song the soil

Action thriller genres will never be the same in Nigeria, with Action Xtreme CEO Chee Keong Cheung at the seat of the production of the new movie, ‘Son of the Soil’.

The movie recently finished wrapping up its production, and it will star Nollywood’s own favourite, Ireti Doyle, along with Raz Adeoti.

‘Son of the Soil’ was written, produced and directed by Action Xtreme CEO Chee Keong Cheung and Raz Adeoti, while the movie was shot in the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State. The action thriller film might be a strong contender and a game-changer in the Nollywood industry.

The film follows an ex-Nigerian military officer, Zion Ladejo, who cannot escape the horrors of his past. He is forced to return to his homeland after the death of his sister. He sets himself on a dangerous path of blood and vengeance.

The other cast of ‘Son of the Soil’ includes Sunshine Rosman, Philip Asaya, Damilola Ogunsi, Taye Arimoro, Emeka Golden, Sharon Rotimi, and James ‘BlacQ’ Damilare.

When sharing his experience working in Nigeria, Chee Keong Cheung expressed his true feelings about the country and its culture, saying, “This is my first experience working in Nigeria. I am excited to be working with such an incredible cast and crew. The dynamic landscapes and rich culture provide the perfect backdrop for the film. Amidst the adrenaline-fueled action, audiences will immerse themselves in a journey that not only entertains but also celebrates the beauty and diversity of Nigeria.”

