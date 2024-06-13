Asake Announces New Album and World Tour Coming June 26

Asake

They say the devil works hard, but the truth is that no one in the Nigerian music industry works harder than internet Afrobeats sensation and Grammy-nominee Asake.

Starting his singing career in 2017, Asake knew he would someday rise to fame beyond the walls of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where he studied Theatre and Dramatic Arts.

His career took flight in 2022 when he released his hit single ‘Mr Money’ featuring Zlatan and Peruzzi. He later released ‘Sungba’ where he featured Burna Boy.

Asake has had no break in the music industry, quickly taking into cognisance the power of albums and releasing his debut album ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ in 2022. The album brought many Nigerians and Africans to his side, revealing him to be more than just a one-hit wonder but a talented hitmaker.

Time and time again, Asake has proven to his fans in Nigeria and overseas that he is capable of being revered as a singer and songwriter as he’s been featured multiple times by many artists in Nigeria and abroad (citing the remix of his ‘Lonely At The Top’ with RnB artist H.E.R).

After two successful albums ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ in 2022 and ‘Work of Art’ in 2023, Asake has once again announced that for the third year in a row, he will be dropping another album along with a World Tour called “Lungu Boy Worlds Tour.”

The tour is expected to start on June 26 at Afro Nation Portugal, produced by Live Nation and will feature multiple performances at Wireless Festival in London and Afro Nation Detroit.

