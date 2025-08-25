Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCCE Shuts Down 22 Illegal Colleges of Education

NCCE shuts down 22 illegal colleges of education

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCCE shuts down 22 illegal colleges of education

The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has uncovered and closed 22 illegal colleges of education operating across the country. The move came as part of a nationwide crackdown on unaccredited institutions.

Details of the action were contained in the commission’s recent report of achievements. According to the NCCE, the illegal schools were discovered to be operating without approval and have now been permanently shut down.

This development follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive to education regulators, including the NUC, NBTE, and NCCE, to intensify efforts in identifying and closing illegal higher institutions of learning in Nigeria.

Kano gov’s aide returns over ₦1.1bn amid corruption probe

The Director General of Protocol at the Kano State Government House, Abdullahi Rogo, has reportedly returned ₦1,109,230,000 to the recovery account of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Rogo, a close aide to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, was accused by both the ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of siphoning state funds through proxies. According to court documents, the EFCC traced ₦6.5 billion to fictitious contracts that were neither awarded nor executed.

Investigations revealed that Rogo allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation by anti-graft operatives. However, he has since approached the Kano State High Court, Bichi Division, seeking protection from further arrest and prosecution.

Atiku confirms 2027 presidential bid, defends ADC coalition

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that he will run in the 2027 presidential election, dismissing rumours of his possible withdrawal.

Atiku also defended the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, noting that while it did not influence the outcome of recent by-elections, it remains a strong political force with the potential to reshape Nigeria’s political future.

The announcement was made by Atiku’s long-time associate and 2023 campaign spokesperson, Tunde Olusunle, who said the former VP is determined to “rescue Nigeria from intensive care” under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

NiMet warns of thunderstorms, flood risk across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across several states between Monday and Wednesday, warning of possible flash floods in parts of the country.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected in northern states such as Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, and Katsina on Monday morning, with rain extending to Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba later in the day. The agency cautioned that flash floods could occur in Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano, while Plateau State faces a high flood risk.

Central states including Niger, Benue, the FCT, and Nasarawa will see cloudiness with light to moderate rainfall, while southern states such as Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom are also expected to experience rainfall. On Tuesday, NiMet said the north will witness sunny skies with patches of clouds, while thunderstorms and rains will continue in Adamawa, Taraba, and nearby states.

Dangote screens 1,500 truck drivers for fitness and safety

Dangote Cement Plc has conducted intensive screening for over 1,500 of its truck drivers to ensure their mental, psychological, and physical fitness for safe driving. The Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak, revealed this after the 2025 Annual Drivers Retreat held in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Pathak explained that the exercise is now mandatory for all company drivers, stressing the need for stricter checks due to the condition of Nigerian roads. He noted that every driver must undergo a structured recruitment process, which includes a valid Class G driver’s licence, background verification, eye tests, blood pressure checks, BMI measurement, random blood sugar tests, and drug and alcohol screening.

The Dangote Cement boss also reiterated the company’s commitment to continuous training and retraining of its drivers to guarantee safe and efficient transportation across the country.