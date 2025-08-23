Weekly Highlights: Here’s A Summary Of Events That Unfolded This Week

This week has been one with good news, and timely rescues, from the end of a 3 years social media break, to the swift rescue for Lil Kesh, here’s a more detailed breakdown of what unfolded this week.

Davido’s Wife, Chioma Adeleke Makes Return To Social Media After 3 Years

The wife of musician Davido, popularly known as Chef Chi has made her way back to social media, three years after she took a break after the loss of the couple’s first child.

Chioma made a post honoring her son’s memory and shared how he was included in the couple’s just concluded wedding.

Hilda Baci Set To Break New Record With Gino

Almost two years after her record breaking feat of cooking for 100 hours, Hilda Baci has set out to challenge herself once more with a new record breaking plan.

The Guinness world record champ announced her plan to make the world’s largest pot of jollof rice on September 12th, 2025 in partnership with Gino.

Big Brother Naija Invites Nollywood Veterans and Veteran Singers

On Thursday, the reality show tasked the contestants of Big Brother Naija with a wager centered around Old Nollywood, putting them in teams and giving them the task to come up with impressive stories and performances.

To make the stakes higher, the reality show invited veteran actors and singers who made old nollywood to judge the performances by the reality contestants.

Eucharia Anunobi Ekwu, Iyanya, Omowunmi and Tony Umez were brought in as guest judges.

Mr Eazi Announces “Maison Rogue” Album Release Date

Mr Eazi has announced the date of his album release as September 25th. The singer has dropped two singles in the past two months, leading up to the announcement of his album.

The album named “Maison Rogue” is set to be released in a month’s time.

Singer Lil Kesh Narrowly Escapes Death

Lil Kesh was reported to have been stabbed after he was robbed of his multi million Naira jewelry.

The singer was the victim of a violent robbery that almost took his life, he has since come out to confirm his safety to his fans after he was rushed to a medical facility, where the doctors were able to save him and stitch together his injuries.