Here Are The Nigerian Songs Released This Week

The Nigerian music industry has had a great week of new music. From the A-listers, to the upcoming artists, the artists have dropped amazing music with beats that will have you up on your feet. 

This is a list of new music that dropped this week.

  1. W2Y- Taves
  1. Who Is Big Banju (EP)- Big Banju 
  1. Melody & Pain- Mr V.ic
  1. Reconstruction- Lecrae 
  1. Grandeza- Telexyz 
  1. Wolf of Ring Road(Ep)- Wallz 
  1. Vivid (EP)-Hydee Flex
  1. Gen Z Leader- Dammy Krane
  1. Everlasting Taker- Blaqbonez
  1. Casanova- Mr Eazi
