Here Are The Nigerian Songs Released This Week

The Nigerian music industry has had a great week of new music. From the A-listers, to the upcoming artists, the artists have dropped amazing music with beats that will have you up on your feet.

This is a list of new music that dropped this week.

W2Y- Taves

Who Is Big Banju (EP)- Big Banju

Melody & Pain- Mr V.ic

Reconstruction- Lecrae

Grandeza- Telexyz

Wolf of Ring Road(Ep)- Wallz

Vivid (EP)-Hydee Flex

Gen Z Leader- Dammy Krane

Everlasting Taker- Blaqbonez