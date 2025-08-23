Here Are The Nigerian Songs Released This Week

The Nigerian music industry has had a great week of new music. From the A-listers, to the upcoming artists, the artists have dropped amazing music with beats that will have you up on your feet.
This is a list of new music that dropped this week.
- W2Y- Taves
- Who Is Big Banju (EP)- Big Banju
- Melody & Pain- Mr V.ic
- Reconstruction- Lecrae
- Grandeza- Telexyz
- Wolf of Ring Road(Ep)- Wallz
- Vivid (EP)-Hydee Flex
- Gen Z Leader- Dammy Krane
- Everlasting Taker- Blaqbonez
- Casanova- Mr Eazi
