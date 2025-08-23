Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Japan Designates Kisarazu as Official Hometown for Nigerians

Japan designates Kisarazu as official hometown for Nigerians

AGF Fagbemi dismisses claims of political influence in justice system

ADC chieftain urges FG to reinforce security after Katsina mosque attack

FG splits Transmission Company of Nigeria into two new entities

Lagos police disband squad over assault on motorist

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Japan has named the city of Kisarazu as the official hometown for Nigerians who wish to live and work in the country.

According to a statement by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the announcement was made on Thursday during the 9th Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9). The move highlights Japan’s growing interest in strengthening ties with Nigeria through people-to-people exchange.

As part of the partnership, Japan will introduce a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians relocating to Kisarazu. The initiative is expected to boost opportunities for Nigerians abroad while fostering stronger bilateral relations.

AGF Fagbemi dismisses claims of political influence in justice system

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has denied claims that President Bola Tinubu’s administration pressures him to drop charges against allies of the government.

Fagbemi said on Thursday that the judiciary under the current administration operates independently and upholds the rule of law, stressing that political interests do not influence judicial decisions.

Responding to criticism over cases involving some high-profile Nigerians, the AGF explained that the matters lacked sufficient evidence, which was why they could not stand in court.

ADC chieftain urges FG to reinforce security after Katsina mosque attack

A leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa, has called on the federal government to strengthen security in vulnerable communities following the killing of about 30 worshippers in Unguwan Mantau.

In a statement on Friday, Inuwa condemned the attack, describing it as a barbaric assault on peace, faith, and humanity. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and the affected community.

The ADC chieftain urged the government to treat banditry in the North-West with the same seriousness as insurgency in the North-East, combining military action with socio-economic measures to restore peace.

FG splits Transmission Company of Nigeria into two new entities

The Federal Government has announced the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into two separate entities: the Independent System Operator (NISO) and the Transmission Service Provider (TSP).

According to the new arrangement, the NISO will oversee system operations, which include distributing load from generating companies to distribution companies and eligible customers. On the other hand, the TSP will manage TCN’s physical infrastructure, such as power lines, substations, and transmission towers.

The government also formally inaugurated the board and management of the Nigerian Independent System Operator, marking a major reform in the country’s power sector aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery.

Lagos police disband squad over assault on motorist

The Lagos State Police Command has disbanded one of its tactical squads after a video surfaced showing operatives assaulting a motorist during a stop-and-search operation.

The viral clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) user, captured officers confronting a man and attempting to take off his glasses, which they suspected had a video camera. The situation escalated when one of the policemen struck the motorist.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed on Friday that Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh ordered the immediate dissolution of the squad and assured the public that disciplinary action would be taken against the erring officers.