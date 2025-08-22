The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Red Sonja

After being captured and forced to fight for survival, a woman has to battle her way out of a tyrant’s empire. It is available in cinemas nationwide.

Nobody 2

A workaholic assassin takes his family on a vacation but soon after finds himself caught in the middle of a corrupt enterprise and in the focus of a blood thirsty crime boss. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Abànisété (The Ancestor)

In a world of traditions, spirits and family, the lives of people trying to connect with their ancestors through rituals and dance is explored. To fight the unexpected rise of a powerful threat, they must call onto the power of their ancestors. It is available for viewing in cinemas nationwide.

Devil Is A Liar

Adaora falls quickly in love with a man who she thinks is too good to be true, as their relationship deepens a man with manipulative and controlling behavior is unearthed, proving her assertion to be true. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Fatal Seduction

The new season of Fatal Seduction explores Nandi’s life in prison after being framed for murder and in an environment surrounded by his enemies. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Hostage

When the husband of the prime minister of Britain is kidnapped and the French president starts to receive threats, both powerful leaders are forced to make an impossible choice. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

One Of Them Days

Two best friends are struck with a streak of bad luck after finding out their rent has been blown by one of their boyfriends and they have to race against time in order to pay their rent. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Map That Leads To You

Heather’s European tour journey takes an unexpected turn after she meets Jack and both of them are exposed to even more opportunities than they imagined. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Siege At Thorn High

With the danger of a collapsing society, Edwin’s work at a school for troubled children is more dangerous, and he soon finds himself in a fight for survival as the school becomes a battleground. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Butterfly

A former intelligence operative finds himself forced to face the consequences of a past decision when he is pursued by a sociopathic agent. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.