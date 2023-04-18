The Music Blog: 5 Nigerian Songs Inspired by Heartbreak

Getting your heart broken is often a difficult and challenging thing to go through and Nigerian music artists are not exempted from experiencing their own share of it.

However in order to find solace and expression, they have learned to leveraged those situations; channeling their pain as creative muses and turning them into hit songs that we continue to enjoy over the years.

In this article, we’ve curated a list of some songs that have been inspired by the creative force that is heartbreak.

Last Last – Burna Boy

Released in 2022 as the lead single from his latest album, Love Damini. Inspired by his breakup with British rap artist, Stefflon Don, the song blew up everywhere immediately after its release.

The self proclaimed Africa Giant deftly expressed his hurt about the termination of his relationship with lines like “ she manipulate my love o.” “why you say I did nothing for you, When I for do anything you want me to do, Maybe another time, Maybe another life you will be my wife and we’ll get it right…”

Soso – Omah Lay

Omah Lay’s Soso was released in 2022 as part of his album Boy Alone. In Soso, the singer explores what he went through when he had his heart broken, belting out soulful lyrics like “ I poto poto my eyes, Ten shots, High rise, Touch God, I cry, Offshore, Cut my dreadlocks…” Omah Lay asks his lover to come take his pains away and save him from grief.

Beggie Beggie – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr’s Beggie Beggie was released in 2021 as part of her debut album 19 & Dangerous.

The song which features CKay questions a former lover on where things went wrong that led to their relationship ending. In Beggie Beggie, Ayra Starr sings “Now I’m alone, Now wey you no send me, You just dey pose, You just dey bobo me” and CKay sings “I got issues, I got issues, Girl I made you cry and I gave you tissues, After that I kissed you, Then we made sweet love like we always do.”

E pain me – Davido

Davido’s E Pain Me was released in 2023 as part of his fourth studio album Timeless.

The song which is one of the newest songs on this list tells the story of heartbreak and broken promises.

Bibanke – Asa

Over decades, Asa has proven to be a master of the art, deftly expressing her emotions via her music as she touches on several societal topics and heartbreak is no exception.

Asa’s Bibanke was released in 2007 as part of her self-titled album Asa (Asha). The song explores grief caused by the loss of her lover, who was pretty much everything to her.
Lines like “He used to be my everything, Treated me like I was a queen, What spell did you cast on me, Or is it make believe,” give a glimpse into the weight of the emotions the singer is feeling.

