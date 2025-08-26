Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria, Brazil Sign Air Service Deal for Direct Flights

Nigeria, Brazil sign air service deal for direct flights

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria, Brazil sign air service deal for direct flights

Nigeria and Brazil have signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), paving the way for direct flights between the two countries. The agreement was sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Nigeria’s Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to a statement by Keyamo’s media aide, Tunde Moshood, the deal is expected to strengthen air connectivity, trade, and diplomatic relations between both nations.

With this development, Nigeria and Brazil are set to establish a direct air link that will ease travel and foster closer economic cooperation.

Malema calls for unified African leadership, economy

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has urged African nations to pursue stronger continental unity as a path to economic liberation.

Speaking at the 2025 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual conference in Enugu on Sunday, Malema advocated for the creation of a single African president, army, parliament, and currency. He said these institutions were crucial to breaking free from neo-colonial influences that continue to hinder the continent’s progress.

According to Malema, deeper integration will help dismantle artificial borders, foster intra-African cooperation, and create a shared market capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

Retired police officers plan mass protest over pension scheme

A coalition of retired senior police officers has announced plans to hold what it describes as the “Father of All Peaceful Protests” on September 29 in Abuja. The demonstration is aimed at pressing for their removal from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The group, operating under the Association of Retired Police Officers under CPS, said it resorted to protest after years of unsuccessful talks with key government agencies, including the National Assembly, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

According to the committee’s recommendations, the protest will begin at the gates of the National Assembly and continue indefinitely until President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signs into law a Bill granting their exit from the pension scheme.

ECOWAS to launch 260,000-strong counter-terrorism force

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has unveiled plans to establish a 260,000-strong rapid deployment counter-terrorism brigade, with an annual budget of $2.5 billion.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray, represented by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, made this known at the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in Abuja. He said the funds will be used to activate the force, provide logistics, and support frontline states battling terrorism.

Touray noted that the Sahel has become the global epicentre of terrorism, accounting for 51% of related deaths worldwide in 2024, stressing that Africa must respond urgently and collectively to the growing threat.

FCCPC warns against consumption of chemically ripened fruits

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has cautioned Nigerians to avoid fruits ripened with calcium carbide, describing them as harmful to health.

FCCPC CEO, Olatunji Bello, issued the warning on Monday during a sensitisation programme on food quality standards in Ado-Ekiti. Represented by the Director of Quality Assurance, Nkechi Mba, he condemned the growing sale of adulterated and contaminated foods in markets.

Bello stressed that those engaging in the dangerous practice were endangering lives and assured that the commission would ensure perpetrators are held accountable.