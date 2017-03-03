BBNaija: Efe and Bally’s conversation about ThinTallTony, the Diary Room revelations + more highlights

Day 39’s task was still in line with the theme of the week.

This time, housemates were asked to use their bodies as the paintbrush to make creative art pieces on the provided canvas. They had their 100% wager on the line and knew to put their all in this final themed task of the week. At their art exhibition, they explained the inspiration behind their paintings and also presented the scruptural pieces they had worked on through the week. All their efforts came to nought as Biggie announced that they had failed to impress him and had lost their 100% wager.

After their big loss, the housemates got together in a very revealing conversation. They talked about the budding relationships and the scandals in the house. Tboss seemed to be most vocal as she talked about her relationship with ThinTallTony. Recall that it started last weekend as a gameplan between TTT and Bisola, no one really quite knew what informed the strategy the duo came up with that demanded TTT giving Tboss so much attention. Apparently, things were supposed to escalate at the time of Bisola’s supposed eviction but we all remember how TTT failed to lure Tboss into his camp. At tonight’s conversation, Tboss did not hold back. She asked Bisola if she had expected her to move in on ThinTallTony after Bisola’s exit. The questions she raised pointed to two things: Tboss is smart and TTT/Bisola failed.

Tboss didn’t stop there. She had a few words for Kemen too; more than a few actually. She’s actually the first housemate to boldly tell Kemen about his unattractive kissing technique. She killed it off by saying, “Kemen grabs me like he’s grabbing eba” leaving her subject in shock. Having heard these truths, will he work on himself henceforth?

In the conversation beside the conversation, Efe and Bally who have grown fond of each other recently talked again about ThinTallTony’s antics. It was a gossip session really, but we won’t count it as that because it was everything that needed to be said. Both housemates have realised that TTT was all about the prize money and would use anyone and anything to hit the prize. About TTT’s romance with Bisola, Efe said it was “Elijah and Elisha” style. We can’t wait to have him break this down when the show is over.

Moving to the Diary Room session today, Biggie asked the housemates about their tasks and the mood in the house. What was most interesting to us was the question about who the housemates would campaign for if they weren’t up for possible eviction. Surprisingly, Marvis got the highest number of mentions. Uriel, Kemen, ThinTallTony and Bisola all said they would ask fans to vote for Marvis. Does anyone think Biggie would work with this information and save Marvis? Meanwhile, this session proved Efe and Bally are actually in a real bromance as they both mentioned each other’s names when they got the question. Tboss and Bassey would ask fans to vote Debie-rise if they had their way. And Debie-Rise’s pick was Bassey. Tboss, ThinTallTony, Uriel and Bisola were the only housemates no one cared to save. Does this speak anything?

We’re closer to the eviction show now so we’ll soon find out.