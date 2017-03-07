Buhari has fulfilled promises he made to Nigerians – Minister

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled promises he made to Nigerians.

Onu said this on Monday in an event in Abuja.

Onu said promises made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its campaign manifesto has been fulfilled while many more will be done.

The Minister also said Buhari is securing the nation and has done well in the North-East.

Onu said, “The APC is delivering on its manifesto. The President, during his campaign, campaigned on the basis of what the manifesto has said, and as the President, he has delivered.

“He is securing the nation, he has done very well in the North-East, he has brought rule of law.

“Today, people think twice before they can do anything that will undermine the best interest of the nation and he is working very hard. We are all supporting him to rebuild our economy.”