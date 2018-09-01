President Buhari’s argument on the rule of law; Leah Sharibu’s appeal and Femi Adesina’s ‘God’-related response and other stories that made headlines this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week.

President Muhammadu Buhari stressed that the Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

Declaring open the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, he said, “Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.”

He received severe criticisms for that statement.

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, joined in the criticism of President Buhari’s remarks.

In a statement he titled ‘Buhari’s Pernicious Doctrine,’ Soyinka noted that Nigerians “have cause to be thankful for the advance warning, since not all rulers actually make a declaration of intent, but simply proceed to degrade the authority of the law as part of the routine business of governance.”

The NBA also faulted the President’s argument as it frowned at the practice “where the Executive selects which court order to obey.”

Following alleged claims that the U.S. President, Donald Trump referred to President Buhari as “lifeless,” the media arm of the president’s campaign has fired back over what they called a hate speech.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) noted that “President Trump’s disrespect for World Leaders were not new and would not change anytime soon,” adding that President Buhari would not be distracted by such.

Singer, Simi will be making her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolyan’s upcoming movie “Mokalik”.

Afolayan made this known via his Instagram.

Leah Sharibu, one of the abducted 110 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe, yet to be released from Boko Haram captivity, in a 35-second audio recording obtained by TheCable has called on President Buhari to save her.

In reaction, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the Presidency is aware of the audio recording and noted that the Department of State Services (DSS) was investigating the clip and the Federal Government will work on the outcome of the investigation.

“For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed,” he added.

Also, Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said that God alone knows when Leah Sharibu will be freed.

Nigerian music artiste David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has begun the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He revealed this in a post on his Instagram page, captioned “ Otondo OBO … #Nysc .. tying up every loose end !”

Former Governor of Delta, Emmanuel Uduaghan has formally announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uduaghan said the APC is the only platform he can achieve his desire to attract development and bring a permanent solution to the Niger Delta crisis, judging from its progressiveness and the leadership style of President Buhari.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has assured Nigerian workers of the payment of the reviewed minimum wage before the end of 2018.

The General Secretary of the Congress, Peter Ozo-Esan said, “We expect that the National Assembly will play its part in speedily considering the bill that will be placed before it and do everything possible for Nigerian workers to have a new minimum wage.”

President Buhari Wednesday, met with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the meeting, President Buhari and Prime Minister May witnessed the signing of two bilateral agreements: Security and Defence Partnership and Economic Development Forum Agreement.

Also, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel Friday, met with President Buhari in Abuja.

Her visit facilitated the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) in agriculture and commerce.

The first agreement was signed between the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the German-Africa Business Association while the second agreement was signed between the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the PETKUS Technologie GmbH, a company that specialises in post-harvest agricultural value chain.

Former Governor of Kano and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Wednesday, formally declared for the office of the President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This declaration did not come without earlier hitches after he was denied use of the Eagle Square by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), despite securing approval and making payments one week earlier.

Also, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has formally declared his intention to run for the office of the President in 2019 but, it did not come without controversy.

Saraki in reaction, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, to a statement by the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ movement condemning his decision to declare his intention to run for the presidency at a town hall for youth and young aspirants said, “it is true that the Not Too Young To Run leadership had no prior knowledge of the content of the Senate President’s remarks.

“However, the announcement by the Senate President that he intends to throw his hat into the ring to contest for the Presidency was made in good faith to young PDP aspirants, partly as a symbolic act of encouragement.

“It was not the intent of the Senate President to put the group or its leadership in an invidious position,” the statement added.

Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, has lamented the increasing rate of poverty in the country, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of continuously borrowing money rather than fixing the economy to enable the rich and poor fit in comfortably.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Obi said, “Poverty is increasing, children out of school have moved from 10 million to about 12 million.

“You are borrowing money and the issues that it is supposed to affect are not coming down. In 2017 unemployment moved from 14.8 per cent a high rate which means more people have lost their jobs; the economy is shrinking,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Debt Management Office (DMO), says Nigeria’s current external debt stock amounts to $22 billion, with the Federal Government accounting for 81 per cent of the debt at a quotient of $17.8 billion, while the states and the FCT account for 19 per cent at $4.28 billion.