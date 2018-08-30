It’s official, Saraki declares intention to unseat Buhari

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki  has formally declared his intention to run for the Office of the President in the 2019 Presidential elections.

“I hereby announce my intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming General Elections in 2019 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). I do so with the firm conviction that I have what it takes to secure inclusive growth for Nigeria and Nigerians,” Saraki said in a meeting with young political aspirants in Abuja.

