The Big 5: National interest supercedes the rule of law – Buhari; APC sweeps Imo council polls | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, stressed that the Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

Declaring open the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, he said: “Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.”

“Our apex court has had cause to adopt a position on this issue in this regard and it is now a matter of judicial recognition that; where national security and public interest are threatened or there is a likelihood of their being threatened, the individual rights of those allegedly responsible must take second place, in favour of the greater good of society,” he added.

He also called on lawyers across the country to ensure they work for national cohesion and unity through their speeches, public positions and advocacy in court, especially as the nation prepares for the 2019 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept majority of the seats in Saturday’s local council elections across Imo, according to results announced by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) on Sunday at it’s headquarters in Owerri.

In the election in which 13 political parties fielded candidates across the 27 local government areas and 645 wards in the state, the APC won all but four councillorship positions where Accord, Rebuild, People’s Redemption and KOWA parties all secured one councillorship position respectively, while five wards were stood down because of irregularities.

It’s the first local council election conducted in the last seven years.

The campaign office of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has dismissed reports that he was planning to move out of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), where he is sure to pick the party’s presidential ticket.

The campaign office described the report as a malicious attempt to confuse the public about the aspiration of Abubakar, ahead of the forthcoming presidential primaries election of the PDP, adding that his passion and commitment to winning the PDP primaries is without any compromise.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, Atiku remains the frontline aspirant for the presidential ticket of the PDP,” the statement read.

The Nigerian Air Force Tactical Command, Makurdi, has reacted to the statement by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue that he was being caged by the Federal Government through an alleged ban placed on private and public flights across the state.;l;’Air Officer Commanding Tactical Command, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, told Vanguard that following the decision of the NAF headquarters to carry out repairs on some of its aircraft and landing facilities that needed retrofitting, the standard operating procedure for military repairs of such nature, a notice had to be issued to stop flight into the airport.

“There is no ban of private or commercial flights. It is just for a period of time. As soon as the facilities are back in shape, the military air base would be re-opened,” the AOC said.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Sunday, said no official of his administration will appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its investigation until the 2007 judgment barring the commission from investigating the state is set aside by the Court of Appeal.

In a statement by the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor described the EFCC’s action as a political witch-hunt and media trial which would amount to nothing, pointing out that the government was aware of the move before it even started.

“We are not afraid of their probe and they have no power to probe us,” Wike said.