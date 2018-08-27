Entertainment roundup: Tiwa Savage sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena; Drake, Shawn Mendes, others win at iHeartRADIO music awards | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Tiwa Savage sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage had a highly successful first headline concert at Indig02 – The Savage Tour.

She shared the news on social media after the Friday night concert.

The trailer for Genevieve’s “Lionheart” has been released

The official trailer for Nigerian actor, Genevieve Nnaji‘s movie “Lionheart” is here!

Lionheart, which will premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), stars Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kalu Ikeagwu, Peter “Mr P” Okoye and more.

Games of Thrones Season 8 said to be delayed

The final season of “Game of Thrones” is reported to be hitting TVs in the first half of 2019, but the latest comment from HBO’s visual effects supervisor suggests otherwise.

Speaking to Huffington Post, he Joe Bauer said: “In two years we’ll be eligible for the Season 8 work.

“We’re going to be toiling away on season 8 until May of 2019, so it’s eight or nine months away.”

iHeartRadio MMVAs 2018 winners: the complete list

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hosted the annual 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto.

The event honours the year’s best music videos, from the likes of Canadian superstars like Drake and Shawn Mendes to Top 40 fixtures such as Ariana Grande and Halsey.

