Jessica Gordon is beautifully created in her ‘I AM’ story

Creative Direction: Chidera Muoka (@themadamezeta)
Photography: Niyi Okeowo (@niyiokeowostudio)
Videography: Kayode Idowu (@idkayode)
From the current crop of Nigerian female directors and filmmakers, Genevieve Nnaji’s solid career as an actress is coming to ...
One word to describe the trailer for Kola Amusan’s cinema-bound movie African Queen: BORING. Opening with a beauty pageant wherein ...
I’m not looking forward to Best Okoduwa’s upcoming movie Damian’s Muse, for the simple reason that the trailer is a ...
Like we needed to be reminded. In a recent video on Wired, Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe Russo and Anthony ...
The mission of Yemi Morafa’s coming-of-age movie Funke is simple: shatter the glass ceiling on gender expectations for women. Set ...
In Moms at War, the latest collaboration between FilmOne and inkblot productions, box office magnet Omoni Oboli rejoins the team, ...
