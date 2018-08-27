After White House meet, Trump describes Buhari as ‘so lifeless’

President Donald Trump of the United States, has reportedly called the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, “lifeless,” after the meeting between both leaders at the White House on April 30.

According to an article by global business newspaper, Financial Times, on Monday, titled,  ‘Africa looks for something new out of Trump,’ “The first meeting with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter.”

The report is coming on the same day, Donald Trump will be welcoming to the White House, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya for what will be only the third meeting between the US president and an African leader since his assumption of office.

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Adetayo Adesola August 27, 2018

This weekend’s refereeing decisions shows it’s time for the Premiership to embrace VAR

In anticipation to the Monday night English Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Tottenham at Old Trafford, one thing ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 27, 2018

Entertainment roundup: Tiwa Savage sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena; Drake, Shawn Mendes, others win at iHeartRADIO music awards | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 27, 2018

The Big 5: National interest supercedes the rule of law – Buhari; APC sweeps Imo council polls | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, stressed that the Rule of Law must ...

Bernard Dayo August 26, 2018

This is probably why you are addicted to the Africa Magic show ‘Ajoche’

The television shows on Africa Magic, I have noticed, inhabits a world of handsome characters gliding through fancy apartments, a ...

Op-ed Editor August 26, 2018

Kingsley Moghalu: The recipe to build a nation

The present situation of the Nigerian state as we find it is one not in the least reassuring. Even after ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 26, 2018

The Big 5: I’m not losing sleep over impeachment threats – Saraki, Ministry declares Carter Bridge safe for use | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has dismissed claims that the Senate ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail