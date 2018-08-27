After White House meet, Trump describes Buhari as ‘so lifeless’

President Donald Trump of the United States, has reportedly called the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, “lifeless,” after the meeting between both leaders at the White House on April 30.

According to an article by global business newspaper, Financial Times, on Monday, titled, ‘Africa looks for something new out of Trump,’ “The first meeting with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter.”

The report is coming on the same day, Donald Trump will be welcoming to the White House, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya for what will be only the third meeting between the US president and an African leader since his assumption of office.