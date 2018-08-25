Prove yourself; Be a part of Unilever IdeaTrophy 2018 

Do you have what it takes to figure out how businesses work in real life?

Can you solve a business’s challenge and provide a viable solution?

Are you one of our country’s future industry leaders?

Then be a part of the 2018 Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy competition. Participants will be opportune to develop their skills and individual capacities as they work on challenging tasks and exercises.

The 7th edition of the competition is now open to just university undergraduates in Nigeria, not in their first or final year. Participants must form teams of 3 to enter.

The competition is in 3 stages. At the first stage of the competition, participants will be required to share their ideas to challenge posed by OMO, a top detergent brand by Unilever. Successful entries at this point will be required to send in a video of their proposed solutions.

Shortlisted teams get the opportunity to attend the boot camp and compete at the semi-finals based on their performance in the first stage. Semifinalists at the boot camp will compete on the big stage at the grand finale!

If your team is among the top 2 finalists, you will get an all-expense paid trip to represent Nigeria at the Africa rounds in South Africa, and you could also get the chance to represent Africa at the global level in London tagged the “Future Leaders League”! Winners at the global stage get to attend the One Young world conference in 2019. You could also get to win an internship opportunity amongst other consolation prizes.

How cool is that?! You can apply with your team for the Unilever Ideatrophy competition here and get the opportunity of a lifetime. Entries for the first stage of the competition close 11:59pm on Sunday, the 2nd of September .

Need some inspiration? Take a look at the amazing experiences at 2015 Unilever Africa Idea Trophy that took place in Johannesburg.