To avoid #OBOGate Adeosun style, Davido resumes NYSC

Popular Nigerian music artiste David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has begun the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). In a post on his Instagram page, captioned “Otondo OBO … 🇳🇬 #Nysc .. tying up every loose end!”, it appears the musician is doing all within his power to secure a possible political future and to avoid unforeseen scandals.

Davido is part of a family well schooled in politics. One of his uncles, Isiaka Adeleke, was a one-time governor of Osun (January 1992 – November 1993) and a two-time senator representing Osun West (May 2007 – May 2011, May 2015 – April 2017) until his death.

His other uncle, Ademola Adeleke is the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming Osun governorship election. The younger Adeleke took over from his brother in the Senate after winning the Osun West bye-election following Isiaka’s demise.

Recently, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun got embroiled in an NYSC certificate scandal following reports by an online news medium, Premium Times that she forged her exemption certificate. The minister is yet to make any comments on the issue and it appears she won’t in the nearest future, as she may be of the belief that Nigerians will get tired of demanding a response and move on to other things, as usual.

Adeosun’s continued silence has the capacity to bring her political career to an end as many who have taken to this approach have not had it good in the long run.

Davido’s decision to embark on the mandatory service shows that he might be trying to learn from Adeosun’s alleged mistakes, just in case he decides to seek political office in the not so distant future. But is Davido really looking at running for public office? Is he actually tying up every loose end with this decision?

We are eagerly watching!