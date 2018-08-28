The YNaija Cover – the 28th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

 

Only God knows when Leah Sharibu will return – Femi Adesina

APC’s reaction to the seizure of an illegal arms shipment is childish and unpatriotic

Simi will be making her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolyan’s upcoming movie “Mokalik”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Oludolapo Adelana August 28, 2018

To avoid #OBOGate Adeosun style, Davido resumes NYSC

Popular Nigerian music artiste David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has begun the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). In a post on ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 28, 2018

Only God knows when Leah Sharibu will return – Femi Adesina

Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said that God alone knows when Leah Sharibu, the only Christian and last among ...

Alexander Onukwue August 28, 2018

Complicity or negligence: How will Nigeria respond to its silent drug epidemic?

We will never be sure why the suspect arrested by the Police in Ondo on August 5 took that much ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 28, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Simi gets film acting role; Jim Iyke dismisses arrest report | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 28, 2018

The Big 5: Nothing will be spared to bring Leah Sharibu home – Presidency; PDP demands response from Buhari on Trump’s ‘lifeless’ comment | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Leah Sharibu, the only Christian and last among the abducted 110 students of ...

Bernard Dayo August 28, 2018

Simi will be making her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolyan’s upcoming movie “Mokalik”

Simi is quite the character in her music videos, most of them designed to mimic a Nollywood script. In real ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail