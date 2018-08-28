The YNaija Cover – the 28th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
APC’s reaction to the seizure of an illegal arms shipment is childish and unpatriotic
Simi will be making her Nollywood debut in Kunle Afolyan’s upcoming movie “Mokalik”
Popular Nigerian music artiste David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has begun the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). In a post on ...
Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said that God alone knows when Leah Sharibu, the only Christian and last among ...
We will never be sure why the suspect arrested by the Police in Ondo on August 5 took that much ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Leah Sharibu, the only Christian and last among the abducted 110 students of ...
Simi is quite the character in her music videos, most of them designed to mimic a Nollywood script. In real ...
