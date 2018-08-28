Only God knows when Leah Sharibu will return – Femi Adesina

Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said that God alone knows when Leah Sharibu, the only Christian and last among the abducted 110 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe, yet to be released from the captivity of Boko Haram will be freed.

Speaking on Tuesday on Channels Television‘s Sunrise Daily, Adesina noted that although he believes that her return is up to God, the Federal Government is working hard to ensure her release from captivity.

The Presidential spokesman who was asked when 15-year-old Leah would return, following the release of a 35-second audio recording of the schoolgirl, where she reportedly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to help free her from captivity. He responded thus:

“That question can only be answered by God, but I believe that God is interested in that young girl,”

“The Government is working on and at it, and we believe she will be back.”

The Presidential aide who also reminded Nigerians that President Buhari had promised early in his administration to do whatever it takes to bring back the Chibok girls including paying, maintained that Boko Haram did not receive any payment from the Federal Government for the release of the Dapchi girls.

“For the release of Dapchi girls, there were no payments made,” he said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had on Monday said the Presidency was aware of the audio recording, appealing the government to rescue her, said the Department of State Services (DSS) was investigating the clip and the Federal Government will work on the outcome of the investigation.

We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu. In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) August 27, 2018