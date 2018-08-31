Today’s Noisemakers: Ayọ, Broda Shaggi, Onome, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Nomzy

Too many great albums from around the world or too many great albums from Nigerian singers? Please specify biko.

We don’t want to be making assumptions, because from Nigeria… *walks away*.

Since, you are here, Eminem released a surprise album titled “Kamikaze”.

2. Ayọ

The singer tells us to love ourselves, no matter the perceived awkwardness.

Even plastic surgery might not solve it.

3. Samuel Animashaun

Ahah! For real!

How many times have we seen Broda Shaggi this serious and dropping ‘motivational lyrics’?

4. Cobhams Asuquo

Hope Falz is not going to waste time? Lol!!

5. Abubakar Sidiq

Good question. But it’s only time that will tell.

6. Kemi Ifalodun

Unfortunately sister, unfortunately.

They only want to play politics with people’s lives, enrich their pockets, secure financial stability for their heirs so it becomes a dynasty. Nothing more.

7. Babalola Olufemi

Hmmm! Brother Joseph be giving us bobo.

I am joking oo!

If you are not adventurous when you are young, what stories will you have to tell when you get older? You have your children or the younger generation to teach through your experiences, through your gathered knowledge as you go through life; adventurously.

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

ThankGod Ukachukwu August 31, 2018

PIGB: President Buhari’s withdrawal of assent is heartbreaking

At the peak of deliberations and subsequent passing of the controversial Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) by Nigeria’s Senate in ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 30, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Aye Dee, Mark Amaza, Jeremy Frankson [The Bukola Saraki #NotTooYoungToRun edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 29, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: BudgIT, Faisal, Oby Ezekwesili, Ita Enang’s clarification [The PIGB Buhari edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 28, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Peter Okoye, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Ediong and Davido’s NYSC statement

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 27, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Monalisa Chinda, Wizkid, Wale Ozolua, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Debo I. Akinbami August 27, 2018

Opinion: What are we really doing to check Nigeria’s poverty rate?

The descent of Nigeria’s economy into poverty has been a recurrent matter of regular discussions and debates, particularly in the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail