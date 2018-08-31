Today’s Noisemakers: Ayọ, Broda Shaggi, Onome, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Nomzy

Too many great albums this year and it's just August 💀💀 — O N O M E🇳🇬 (@NomzyTwits) August 31, 2018

Too many great albums from around the world or too many great albums from Nigerian singers? Please specify biko.

We don’t want to be making assumptions, because from Nigeria… *walks away*.

Since, you are here, Eminem released a surprise album titled “Kamikaze”.

2. Ayọ

The singer tells us to love ourselves, no matter the perceived awkwardness.

Even plastic surgery might not solve it.

3. Samuel Animashaun

Ahah! For real!

How many times have we seen Broda Shaggi this serious and dropping ‘motivational lyrics’?

4. Cobhams Asuquo

Hope Falz is not going to waste time? Lol!!

5. Abubakar Sidiq

PDP National Exco dissoves Kano State Exco and gave it to Kwankwaso. Court stops PDP National exco from dissolving Kano State Exco. Is this the beginning of the end? — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) August 31, 2018

Good question. But it’s only time that will tell.

6. Kemi Ifalodun

Sometimes you're travelling on Nigerian roads and then it hits you, that thousands have actually died because the money meant to fix those roads, some people spent it on cars, mansions and things they'll never use. — Kẹ́mi (@kemifalodun) August 31, 2018

Unfortunately sister, unfortunately.

They only want to play politics with people’s lives, enrich their pockets, secure financial stability for their heirs so it becomes a dynasty. Nothing more.

7. Babalola Olufemi

Take chances when you are young so that you can tell stories when you are old. — Babalola Olufemi Joseph (@Iamfemijoseph) August 31, 2018

Hmmm! Brother Joseph be giving us bobo.

I am joking oo!

If you are not adventurous when you are young, what stories will you have to tell when you get older? You have your children or the younger generation to teach through your experiences, through your gathered knowledge as you go through life; adventurously.