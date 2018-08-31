Entertainment Roundup: Eminem releases new album “Kamikaze” | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Eminem releases new album targeting Donald Trump, Grammys

The rapper released his latest album, “Kamikaze,” on Thursday.

With album art showing the rear end of a fighter plane with the tail marker “FU-2,” the new release has 13 tracks. Joyner Lucas, Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg, Royce Da 5’9″, and Jessie Reyez feature on the album. It also includes Eminem’s track for the upcoming “Venom,” starring Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed. It’s produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre.

See the full track listing below:

The Ringer

Greatest

Lucky You (feat. Joyner Lucas)

Paul – Skit

Normal

Em Calls Paul – Skit

Stepping Stone

Not Alike (feat. Royce Da 5’9′)

Fall

Kamikaze

Nice Guy (feat. Jessie Reyez)

Good Guy (feat. Jessie Reyez)

Venom – Music from the Motion Picture

Ayo Makun says he is proud of Davido as he arrives NYSC camp

The comedian wrote on Instagram:

“This is @davidoofficial arriving NYSC camp as a Corper. Who is serving who? No number one citizen of Nigeria don get this kind welcome for NYSC camp before. Please permit me to call this DYSC (Davido Youth Service Corp). More importantly, I am so proud of Davido. Education is our passport to the future, no matter the amount you have in your bank account. I hope those who are planning to run away from school to become a Davido is seeing this?”

DJ Cuppy explains why she will never come out as a feminist

Speaking in an interview, she revealed that she doesn’t understand feminism and will not want to be at the fore front of it.

She added that she will rather focus “on our own energy and achieving our own energy.”

DJ Cuppy explains why she will "never come out as a feminist". pic.twitter.com/3A2yduCStE — Y! Online (@YNaija) August 30, 2018