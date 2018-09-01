Akin Omotosho’s award-winning drama ‘Vaya’ is coming to Netflix in November

After making its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and winning in the category of Best Director at the Africa Movie Academy Award, Akin Omotosho’s Vaya is coming to Netflix on November 1.

Announced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, founder of the film collective ARRAY Releasing, Vaya chronicles the innocence lost by three young South Africans who journey away from their rural homes on a train bound for Johannesburg. Furthermore, ARRAY has acquired distribution rights of the movie in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

A stirring, suspenseful drama, Vaya culminates in an explosive moment based on real accounts. Omotosho’s collaboration with first-time feature cinematographer Kabelo Thathe pairs stunning aerial shots with fast-paced images in Johannesburg to intertwine the strangers struggling to survive.

Vaya stars a slew of South Africa actors, from Mncedisi Shabangu and Zimkhitha Nyoka to Nomonde Mbusi and Azwile Chamane. These characters are concentrated in eGoli, the city of Gold. Semi-fictional, I should say. Ever since gold was discovered in present-day Gauteng Province in 1884, Johannesburg has welcomed a diversity of migrants from South Africa and throughout the African continent, all seeking (excuse the pun) golden opportunities.

Founded in 2010, DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing is dedicated to the amplification of images of people of colour and by women directors. Now in its eighth year, ARRAY continues to champion underrepresented creators in creative spaces.

