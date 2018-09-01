The YNaija Cover – the 1st of September

The Late 5: As German chancellor, Angela Merkel visits Nigeria; Atiku weeps over ‘sorry state’ of the nation | More stories

Omoleye Omoruyi September 1, 2018

President Buhari’s argument on the rule of law; Leah Sharibu’s appeal and Femi Adesina’s ‘God’-related response and other stories that made headlines this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week. President Muhammadu Buhari stressed that the Rule of Law must ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 31, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 31st of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: The Late 5: As German chancellor, Angela Merkel visits ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 31, 2018

The Late 5: As German chancellor, Angela Merkel visits Nigeria; Atiku weeps over ‘sorry state’ of the nation | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 31, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Eminem releases new album “Kamikaze” | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 31, 2018

The Big 5: Soyinka says Buhari’s comment on rule of law – advance warning; Tambuwal, Saraki formally joins close Presidential race | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has formally joined the race for ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 30, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 30th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:   It’s official, Saraki declares intention to unseat Buhari

