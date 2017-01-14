The News Blog

I’ll be waiting for Gov. Ambode to arrest me like Pretty Mike – Bobrisky

Cross-dresser and bleaching entrepreneur, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has dared the governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode to to arrest him after he ordered the arrest of popular club owner, Pretty Mike for leashing girls and walking them around like puppies.

Bobrisky boasted that he cannot be arrested for being who chooses to be.

An handle on Instagram had posted a picture of Pretty Mike with the question “Who is next to be arrested for indecent act”.

A reader mentioned Bobrisky who retorted, saying that he will be waiting.

He wrote, “You are all mad. I am waiting for him to come and arrest me.”

