Nobody has asked Vice President Osinbajo to resign – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday said reports stating that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was being compelled by some governors to resign were false.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Senator Babafemi Ojudu in a statement said the news was a fabrication.

He said, “I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

“I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply  not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news .

“The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”

