Oba of Lagos holds closed door meeting with Osinbajo

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on Thursday visited the acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akiolu told State House correspondents that he came to pay homage to Osinbajo who was his law lecturer at the University.

He said he also prayed for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari who is on vacation in the UK.

“We had a meeting that I was invited by the Senate and the House of Representatives on

Tuesday. We were supposed to have another security meeting tomorrow (Friday) but unfortunately it was cancelled.

“So, I have found time to see my former law lecturer and once more to convey to him the wishes and prayers of Lagos so that by the grace of God, the Almighty Allah that our President will return to us hale and hearty.

“It will be well with this country provided all of us are sincere and we cooperate with the government and we tell the government what we feel: constructive and not destructive criticisms.”

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the government.

“We have to be absolutely patient and provide useful suggestions to move the country forward.

“Prof. Yakub was sick to the extent that maggots were coming out his body and Allah brought him back not to talk of somebody who is not like that.

“By the grace of Almighty, our President will be back to all of us. As I told the Acting President now, God blessed him more than how he expected. He was a law teacher; very quiet, easy going and he is always with his Bible and see what God has done for him. He is not interested in any political thing but God had destined that he will be the number two man.

“All of us should pray for the two of them and for Nigeria to be very successful provided we are and close to God and very absolutely honest in everything we are doing. All will be well with us,” he added.

