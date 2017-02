National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff is currently in a closed-door meeting with former Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, ‎Chief Tony Anenih.

Sheriff arrived Anenih’s Abuja residence at 10:49am.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh and former political adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the recent ruling by an Appeal Court affirming him as Chairman of the party.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments