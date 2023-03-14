Sanwo-Olu’s meeting with Oyedepo not driven by politics, says aide

The Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, has clarified that Sanwo-Olu’s recent meeting with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, was not politically motivated.

The governor had shared a photo of their meeting on Twitter, which drew reactions from some Nigerians accusing him of campaigning for votes ahead of the election.

However, Akosile dismissed these claims, stating that Sanwo-Olu had visited Oyedepo on numerous occasions in the past, even when there was no election.

Akosile said, “No, the governor’s visit has nothing to do with politics. If you have been following the activities of Governor Sanwo-Olu, you would have noticed that he’s a thoroughbred Christian. He’s a man who values relationships, especially with the leadership of the Church.

“He has paid visits to Bishop Oyedepo on many occasions in the past when there was no election and this particular visit is not an exception.

“Bishop Oyedepo is a man of God whom the Governor respects so much. He has been a beneficiary of his scriptural teachings and blessings. It is preposterous for anyone to link the Governor’s visit to politics or elections. No, it is not.”

Sanwo-Olu is running for a second term as governor of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.

The Labour Party’s triumph over Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos during the presidential election on February 25 shook up Lagos politics, with Sanwo-Olu’s party reported to be shaken by its defeat in one of its strongholds.