Pipeline explosion in Delta caused by bush burning – Army

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday dismissed reports that an unknown militant group attacked a trunkline belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company in Ughelli, Delta State.

The attack had reportedly occurred just 24 hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was on a visit left the region.

Joint Task Force, code-named Operation Delta Safe, in a statement on Wednesday by its Joint Media Campaign Centre Coordinator, Lt. Col. Olaolu Daudu said the pipeline explosion was caused by bush burning.

He said, “The incident that occurred was a fire outbreak as a result of bush burning escalated by previous oil spill from one of the facilities of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company located at Ekiugbo Afiesere and Inene communities in Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State. It should be noted that no pipeline was affected neither was there any explosion.

“Joint task force, Operation DELTA SAFE, wishes to use this opportunity to caution all from propagating discord and unsubstantiated stories in order to seek relevance and cause unnecessary tension.

“They should rather be guided by national interest and security as they go about their professional duties.”

