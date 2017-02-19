President Buhari won’t sneak in from UK – Adesina

by Dolapo Adelana

The Presidency has remained resolute in its silence on the return date of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom, Daily Trust reports.

Buhari, who departed the country on January 19 for the UK on a “short leave” has been staying at the Nigeria House for the past 32 days.

He was scheduled to return from his 10-day holiday on February 5, but he later extended his stay in London “in order to complete and receive results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, while refusing to comment on the President’s return date, said Buhari would not sneak into the country.

“The entire Nigeria is the constituency of President Muhammadu Buhari. The President will not sneak in. His return to the country will not be a secret thing. When the president returns, the whole country will know.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments