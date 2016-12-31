The Thread: Here’s how we will roll in 2017

Everyone is excited about 2017 which will begin in the next few hours.
@Eromoegbejule narrates how he will be cruising into the New Year.
Stepping into 2017 majestically like this because I know God's got me. pic.twitter.com/H2vA65gnWx
— Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) December 31, 2016
And God has mandated an angel to be my personal bouncer. Eyan Mayweather things. pic.twitter.com/ygXeWhD0Yx
So I'm tempted to sit back and relax and let him show full working in my life. pic.twitter.com/Yo3kYofXnt
But even the Bible says "Faith without work is dead" so mans has to strategically hustle pic.twitter.com/QAiiVCeLFx
And cut off liars and yes-men pic.twitter.com/McFG7I8ZEU
And boss 2017 like this, blind to the distractions from the right wing pic.twitter.com/a8AlCeQh5k
And please all ye #GoAndMarry crew, drop it in 2016 because: pic.twitter.com/aJHaABKvsb
God bless you all. See you in 2017. pic.twitter.com/yEl7rbSjTO
— Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) December 31, 2016