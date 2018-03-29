The Thread: “Statewide fitness day” “Buhari, the people’s pain should not be your relief” | TwitterNG reacts to #PMBInLagos

Governor Ambode is fast losing the support of Lagosians- at least on Twitter. First, he increased taxes on Land Use Charge by at least 400%. Then he turned Lagos state into one huge, smelly, refuse dump, effectively erasing every trace of Fashola’s aesthetic enhancements in the state. Then on Wednesday, he dropped this surprise announcement on us all.

The Lagos State Government has declared Thursday, March 29 as work free day in the State. #PresidentialVisit — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 27, 2018

Areas to be affected by the traffic diversion include Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, Agege Motor Road, a section of Eko Hotel Road in Victoria Island and Old Marina in Ikoyi axis. #PresidentialVisit — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 27, 2018

The work-free day will enable Lagosians come out enmasse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a historic two-day visit to Lagos State. #PresidentialVisit pic.twitter.com/dtm2IueP74 — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 27, 2018

To be clear, the purpose of the “historic visit” is to do this:

World Class Ikeja Bus Terminal Ready for Commissioning by President @MBuhari on Thursday

27th March, 2018.#PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/SD9IxVtrr0 — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) March 27, 2018

I’ve got questions? By whose stretch of the imagination is this bus terminal world class? So because the President is in town, we should not hear word? So working Lagosians cannot be given the benefit of going about their businesses without interruption? How much is Lagos losing from this #shutdown? Tell the truth and shame the devil, oga Ambode. It’s Tinubu’s owambe the President is really here for, not so? The bus terminal commissioning is just well, PR, abi? I mean, when the owners of Lagos decide to shut the city down, who are ordinary tenants to complain.

But complain they did, up and down the streets of Twitter. Take a look:

What in damnation?

Work free day to welcome the president of your own country 🤣🤣🤣! Why do our leaders take turn in ridiculing us on this continent? #presidentialvisit indeed. #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/TP8LUMD0x5 — Farida Nabourema (@Farida_N) March 27, 2018

Is there any other country that shuts down it’s airspace, including for commercial flights, when a democratically elected leader is traveling? Very interested to know. #PMBinLagos — Terfa Tilley-Gyado (@TerfaTG) March 29, 2018

What a nightmare

And this was the traffic situation at Lekki phase 1 roundabout today #PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/pHfTQdeEzT — Samuel Iboroma (@samueliboroma) March 29, 2018

A president who’s really not useful to the entire system comes to Lagos to disturb the lives of those who are actually useful to the system and work tirelessly to keep the economy running. #PresidentialVisit pic.twitter.com/WqjvTNCYKJ — Nosakhare Aguebor (@NosaAguebor) March 29, 2018

"@abbeydot: This is what bad governance looks like. Blocking everywhere because of one man, who might still be in Abuja as I type this. Abuja to Lagos is 1hr….and he cannot miss his flight. Why give majority of the citizens grief for a visit? #PMBinLagos #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/FR0JtptRaB — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) March 29, 2018

#HelloSir @AkinwunmiAmbode Eh-Sir, this moring I av trekkk from Sango to Mongoro because Say-Baba is coming to open bus stop in Lagos. is it fiar like that?

Sir, there's kpandamonium everywhere. Pls epp. #PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/Gdrv8lREIT — Lagos Class Captain (@AmbodeObsarver) March 29, 2018

Most schools in Lagos close for the term this week and had planned their end-of-term party for today. Was almost tempted to keep my kids at home but their excitement for the school party moved me and I spent two hours dropping them off in Ikeja because, #PMBinLagos #Shutdown — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 29, 2018

And the men in black take it up a notch

these policemen & lastma are literally telling people not to take the pedestrian bridge just because the president of the country wants to pass through… people are literally waiting..been here for 15mins and it's all stand still.. under this scorching sun for God sake pic.twitter.com/AlIrVFAS68 — Hunting Season 📸 (@waleSUCRE) March 29, 2018

Few minutes later, this happened…… Just because she protested that why are they not allowed to take the pedestrian bridge…. #3MB pic.twitter.com/XuDmNZqDkA — Hunting Season 📸 (@waleSUCRE) March 29, 2018

And this…….. .

The guys kept asking, "what was there offense" they kept asking while being harassed and bundled into the "LGSC car". Little did i know……… pic.twitter.com/M7Xec1kpwB — Hunting Season 📸 (@waleSUCRE) March 29, 2018

Little did i know…that i was also gonna get arrested, harassed, and treated like a thief…asking why i always holding my phone My friend @sheyi_pencilz who was with me didn't even know i was being carried away..😂

Somehow I was calm through the whole ordeal..till I was freed — Hunting Season 📸 (@waleSUCRE) March 29, 2018

I've had encounters with law enforcement agencies several times..but this left me in a very sad place..im so Sad right now… Like "who exactly is the enemy here" My leader is being protected from me??? This is the height of it — Hunting Season 📸 (@waleSUCRE) March 29, 2018

On the Upside…st

It’s all about perspective. If you see today as interhouse sports or statewide fitness day, the trekking will make sense! pic.twitter.com/Y1a7TljmS2 — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) March 29, 2018

For the first time ever i got to work at Lekki frm Ajah in less than 15mins!Buhari can you please visit lagos evry week? #PresidentialVisit — Soft Ibo Girl (@JayJay_luv) March 29, 2018

The Unveiling

Let's say the truth and let the devil be ashamed: Today's closures only prove that Lagos is just a megavillage. #PresidentialVisit — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) March 29, 2018

Let's focus. The compulsory exercise that we are participating in in Lagos today isn't because of the old man. He has not even brushed his teeth this morning. It's the pot-bellied one that is doing eye service that we should direct our ire at.#PMBinLagos — Chxta (@Chxta) March 29, 2018

Someone said #PMBinLagos for Tinubu's birthday. Lol. Nigerians get bad mouth ehn, I've laughed and forget about the treaking. 😂😂. pic.twitter.com/5kaOQafSHb — Simon Wada (@simonwada) March 29, 2018

PMB, some free advice

all I see is foolishness romancing wickedness, what happened to using helicopter to transport President Buhari.

People just suffering for nothing. #PMBinLagos — Joshua Ozorji (@ozorjijoshua) March 29, 2018

Misplaced priority is when a president of a country leaves important affairs to come and commission an "Ultra Modern Molue Garage" #PMBinLagos — caleb joshua- Nigerian Xavier #GGMU (@SonJosh23) March 29, 2018

I'm no campaign strategist, but I can give #PMBinLagos and APC some free advice here: pointlessly shutting down #Lagos, simultaneously annoying 20 million people, and getting policemen to rough up women for trying to use pedestrian bridges is a bit of an 'own goal'. https://t.co/N5VZ9J4dce — Matthew T. Page (@MatthewTPage) March 29, 2018

Nigerians love talks and no action. APC govt is bad, Buhari has no projects after 3 years and so on. Isn't the #PresidentialVisit an opportunity to protest against the scam govt? Wake me up when we're ready to put religion x culture behind for a TRUE growth #AgrievedNigerian — Abiodun Ayorinde (@downtown_promot) March 29, 2018

The straw that broke the Camel’s back

@Gidi_Traffic Today's #PresidentialVisit would cost @MBuhari greatly at the 2019 polls because he just made an overdraft of his electoral credibility deposit with Lagos citizens. pic.twitter.com/iGYtkQGVAE — Abiodun Soluade (@abiodunsoluade) March 29, 2018

No be by Twitter, sha.