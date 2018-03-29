The Thread: “Statewide fitness day” “Buhari, the people’s pain should not be your relief” | TwitterNG reacts to #PMBInLagos

Governor Ambode is fast losing the support of Lagosians- at least on Twitter. First, he increased taxes on Land Use Charge by at least 400%. Then he turned Lagos state into one huge, smelly, refuse dump, effectively erasing every trace of Fashola’s aesthetic enhancements in the state. Then on Wednesday, he dropped this surprise announcement on us all.

To be clear, the purpose of the “historic visit” is to do this:

I’ve got questions? By whose stretch of the imagination is this bus terminal world class? So because the President is in town, we should not hear word? So working Lagosians cannot be given the benefit of going about their businesses without interruption? How much is Lagos losing from this #shutdown? Tell the truth and shame the devil, oga Ambode. It’s Tinubu’s owambe the President is really here for, not so? The bus terminal commissioning is just well, PR, abi? I mean, when the owners of Lagos decide to shut the city down, who are ordinary tenants to complain.

But complain they did, up and down the streets of Twitter. Take a look:

What in damnation?

What a nightmare

And the men in black take it up a notch

On the Upside…st

The Unveiling

PMB, some free advice

The straw that broke the Camel’s back

No be by Twitter, sha.

 

