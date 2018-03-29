The Power Oil/Splash FM Ibadan City Marathon and Friesland Campina Wamco take on Ibadan

It is now almost Mark, Set, Run with the 10th edition of Splash FM’s Ibadan City Marathon Race shaping up to be the best, biggest and the most inclusive event in these annual series.

Your Integrity station presents The Power Oil/ Splash fm Ibadan City Marathon , with major sponsorship from Friesland Campina Wamco the makers of Three Crowns, enthusiasm sky high from all the stakeholders I. E Organizers, sponsors, Athletes, partners and the media owing to far reaching additions to the event. Notable among these impactful additions are: the Artisan Races for our able crafts men/women such as Carpenters, Mechanics, Fashion designers etc.

Also, this year’s event would birth the 3.5 Kilometre wheelchair race for interested runners that fall within that category. All of these new categories present opportunities to win big at the Ibadan City Marathon Event.

By popular demand, A list celebrities cutting across the movie, music and comedy industries have been lined up to add colour to the event this year.

The atmosphere is already super charged as registration continues online, via www.ibadancitymarathon.com , as well as, manually at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (Formerly Liberty) , Ibadan.