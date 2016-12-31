LONG READ: How The Wedding Party became the biggest critical and commercial Nollywood success story

On Boxing Day, Hafiz, 32, felt like a visit to the movies with his fiancé. They headed to the Silverbird Cinemas at the Ikeja City Mall. They both wanted to see The Wedding Party, the star studded Nollywood romantic comedy directed by Kemi Adetiba. Apparently so did everybody else.

Hafiz and fiancé braved the record numbers of people that thronged Lagos’ largest mall complex only to discover at the box office stand that tickets for the afternoon and evening showings of The Wedding Party had been sold out. They reluctantly decided to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story instead and made a mental note to purchase the next day’s tickets in advance.

On 28, December, Shola, 28 and her friends headed to Filmhouse cinemas in Surulere hoping to finally catch a screening of The Wedding Party. They had been hearing so much about the film. To make this time, Shola had to leave her toddler over at her parents.

No such luck as The Wedding Party tickets were sold out for the day. Would she fancy a late night screening, to commence at 11pm, the attendant queried. Hell no, not with an eleven month old baby at home. They saw Assassins Creed instead.

Mo Abudu, the media mogul who serves as one of the producers of The Wedding Party tied all of these incidences together when she posted on her Instagram page, box office returns of 21.5Million Naira on Boxing Day alone. Add to this, the previous total since the 16, December release, and the earnings hit North of 120million Naira. With The Wedding Party still playing strong over the holiday period, it is now quite reasonable to expect that at the end of its run, the ensemble romantic comedy should eclipse AY Makun’s A Trip to Jamaica as both the highest grossing film of 2016 and the biggest money maker in Nollywood ever.

If the former doesn’t happen because of the limited time frame,- only one day is left till the end of 2016, – then the latter is all but assured as the The Wedding Party is proving to have legs and should play well into the new year, following in the cross over tradition of 2015’s Fifty, another huge production masterminded by Mo Abudu.

Team of rivals

The Wedding Party was announced earlier in the year as a blockbuster collaboration between the ELFIKE film collective, a formidable creative team that comprises Abudu’s EbonyLife films, Kene Mkparu’s Filmone, Inkblot productions and Koga Studios founded by the late Chris Jeyibo. If ever there was a Nigerian tent pole production, The Wedding Party is what such a concept looks like for now.

All of these powerhouses represent singularly, some of the biggest and most strategically positioned companies in the film industry and they all brought a unique skill set to the table. EbonyLife Films has waded into the waters of television film production but broke the bank with Fifty, the Biyi Bandele directed study of middle aged Nigerian urban women. Filmone is perhaps the biggest and trendiest film distribution company in country presently and has helped distribute relatively successful titles such as When Love Happens and Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo.

The guys of Inkblot aren’t even smiling as they work round the clock to bring cutting edge scripted television content to new audiences. See their work with director Niyi Akinmolayan on the sexy sizzler, The Arbitration and last year’s flashy but ultimately underwhelming Out of Luck. Plus the founders have expertise and background in financing. Koga owns a state of art production studio and with it, almost any kind of equipment that can be useful to a production on the anticipated scale of The Wedding Party. The studio had also invested in the romantic drama The Visit starring Nse Ikpe-Etim and Femi Jacobs.

Thus it made sense that these four big guns, who were each behind four of the highest grossing films of 2015 (Fifty, Taxi Driver, Out of Luck and The Visit) pool resources together for a big budget spectacle. With an estimated budget of 60million Naira, this collaboration became imperative.

Mo Abudu, with her propensity to show ‘’the other side’’ of Africa (Read: upper class Lagos) on film and promote a feminist agenda at the same time, sold the team her story idea and suggested Kemi Adetiba who had previously never made a film to direct.

There were initial reservations to handing the reins of a 60million production to an untested person, never mind that her name had become synonymous with quality music videos but Adetiba impressed the partners enough with her fighting spirit and willingness to make things happen.

Adetiba and Tosin Otudeko (Heartbeat the musical) sat down to develop the script and after several drafts and rewrites, were ready to shoot. Due to the nature of the story and the fluidity of the cast involved, the screenplay was quite dynamic, undergoing several changes at various periods. The scene, about midway into the film, where the bride and groom’s families argue outside the hall on who gets to dance in first is an example.

During one of the workshops, Adetiba, ever in the search for comic moments, suggested both families argue on who goes first. It was made clear to her that traditionally, the bride’s family is called up first but she persevered, looking for how to make comic sense out of the set up.

Adetiba recalled in an interview with Blackfilm.com, ‘’But that’s why the fight is there. They (both families) find a way that they’re both fighting about who dances into the wedding reception first. So we definitely had to fact check tradition, but then we didn’t allow that to weigh us down if you understand what I mean. We used that to our advantage to have more comedy moments.’’

Casting was mostly an open call and the filmmakers insist that Adesua Etomi, Sola Sobowale and even Banky W were all part of an open casting call process. Don Omope, Creative Director of Filmone recalls while speaking with Omenkaonline, ‘’The casting was a big battle so Kemi (Adetiba), Mo Abudu, Naz (Onuzo) and I led. Banky W was the best male on the audition, Adesua killed it.’’

Adetiba concurs, ‘’ Yes. For Banky it’s actually his first film. He also auditioned. Banky had one or two… Banky just came in and knocked it out of the park. No one had to say anything, it was just like yep! It’s Banky.’’

Sola Sobowale who accomplished the very special task of stealing the film from the impressive cast as the dramatic mother of the bride, Tinuade Coker, has already narrated her casting process on her Instagram page. In an appreciation message to Kemi Adetiba, Sobowale recalled how her daughter/manager informed her of the casting process and railroaded her into showing up for it even though Sobowale had two pending jobs on her plate.

She arrived the venue of the auditions, but without her eye glasses and could not read all the lines clearly. She decided to make it up as she went along and to her delight, her audition was a hit. In her telling, ‘’ During the audition, I just remember seeing a lady, full of excitement, joy and eagerness. It was like she couldn’t wait for the auditions to be over. She had already made her mind up at that spot, making me the Tinuade Coker that you all love today. That lady was the beautiful @kemiadetiba.’’

But there were some names they wanted, and badly too. The team had to rearrange dates and schedules to accommodate AY’s cameo appearance. Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ireti Doyle,- who was at the time, recently bereaved,- and comedian Ali Baba all said yes too, capping off a very tedious process that mixed veterans with Internet sensations, and comedians with dramatic actors.

Hello Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is one of the biggest in the world. Unlike Cannes and Sundance, it is directly related to the Oscars campaign as its September placement usually announces the commencement of Hollywood’s awards season. The King’s Speech, Argo and 12 Years a Slave are just some recent films to be screened at Toronto. They all went on to receive Best Picture Oscars.

For 2016, Lagos was chosen as the TIFF’s City to City spotlight after festival director Cameron Bailey made a fact finding journey to Nigeria. London, Mumbai and Seoul are cities that have benefitted from this spotlight. The Wedding Party was chosen alongside seven other Nollywood titles to fly the flag for Nigeria.

According to Omope, The Wedding Party’s journey to Toronto started at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) where South African filmmaker, Akin Omotosho expressed interest in Taxi Driver and sent the trailer to his pal, Cameron Bailey. Bailey in turn asked to see the complete film and on his visit to Nigeria, urged the producers to ready the film in time for September. They did and The Wedding Party was chosen as the opening film for the City to City showcase.

At Toronto, reviews for The Wedding Party were quietly optimistic. The big guns (Variety, The Hollywood Reporter) stayed away but smaller blogs like Cinema Axis praised the film’s universal appeal.

Box office champ

In Nigeria however, anticipation was building feverishly and a December date was fixed for the film’s roll out. This made perfect sense as Abudu’s EbonyLife had taken advantage of the festive season to dominate the box office in 2015 with Fifty. Surely lighting could strike twice.

It did.

No one can sell a product quite like Mo Abudu and the baton had officially been passed to her to coordinate the film’s marketing push following the shocking death of Konga’s Chris Jeyibo in a car accident in October.

The Wedding Party may have left Toronto without an international distributor but the plan had always been the Nigerian market. Sequel to this, a lavish, over the top ‘’Grand World Premiere’’ was held in conjunction with the Dubai Tourism board while big name sponsors like Johnny Walker, Airtel and Access Bank were happy to partner.

Within the walls of Eko hotel, Abudu’s team created a fantasy island far removed from reality with attractions like the Bridal Court where guests were welcomed with signature cocktails, a Gourmet Board where a 3- course dinner was served, and an after party held in The Honeymoon Bay. Heavyweights like Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Tony Elumelu, Nkiru Anumudu and Biodun Shobanjo came armed with their cheque books to support perhaps the only person who can bring out guests of this calibre for a film screening.

Word of mouth began to spread and the anticipation was revved up. Not so surprisingly, the team opted out of screening The Wedding Party at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November. Abudu’s Fifty did not screen at AFRIFF either and insiders insist that Abudu prefers to remain in control of the marketing and publicity of all her products.

The Wedding Party was always going to do well domestically, the question was how well? Like record breaking well? The film opened on 16, December and since then, it has been one record breaking effort achievement after the other. Granted, the sources of the figures are Abudu’s social media handles and Filmone.

On opening weekend, tickets for The Wedding Party went for 2000 Naira a piece and this probably accounted for the opening weekend gross of 36million Naira, a number that broke the 35million record held briefly by A Trip to Jamaica in September and blew Hollywood champion, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s opening weekend gross out of the water. By the end of the week one, The Wedding Party had also dispatched with another AY record, with a first week gross of 66million Naira.

In less than two weeks, the film has crossed the 100million naira mark, also besting AY’S 17 day mark and by next week, should cross the 150 million Naira mark, achieving in two weeks what it took A Trip to Jamaica six weeks to manage. These numbers are incredible and it will probably take a long time to witness another phenomenon like this.

To put this in context, Nigerian films at the end of their run, usually earn about four to five times their opening weekend numbers. The Wedding Party is doing its expected total gross in two weeks. At this rate, AY’s highest grossing film ever domestic record for A Trip to Jamaica, set a couple of weeks back, is already on the line and it is only a matter of time before The Wedding Party smashes it. A 200million record isn’t impossible if present momentum continues.

Critical mass

One of the most potent factors for the success of The Wedding Party has been strong word of mouth. People go out and convince their peers to go see it too. The critical reception has also been mostly positive. It is hard to determine the influence of critics in success stories like this (A Trip to Jamaica and it’s predecessor 30 Days in Atlanta were savaged by critics but still did record numbers) but it is a Nollywood rarity that a Nollywood film enjoys both critical and commercial success on this level.

Kunle Afolayan’s The Figurine comes to mind as one such film that enjoyed both. Kunle Afolayan has made three other films since that 2009 classic but while all have done brisk business at the box office, none, not even the 2014 period piece, October 1 has come close to the critical success story that was The Figurine.

To find a movie that was beloved critically and commercially on a scale similar to this, perhaps one would have to go back six years ago to 2010 when Chineze Anyaene’s Ije: The Journey, coasting on the movie star double bill of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji posted a then record of 60million Naira. But compared to its reported budget of $2.5million, it is no wonder Anyaene hasn’t made another film since. Half of a Yellow Sun thanks to the Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie name recognition plus Hollywood factor, did some impressive numbers domestically but the film remains a critical and commercial misfire when foreign market earnings are placed side by side budget estimates.

Along the years, Nollywood films that have operated at the level of The Wedding Party and grossed up to 50million Naira have not always been critically successful. Fifty was dismissed as a meandering bore, Omoni Oboli’s Wives on Strike failed to score with critics and Afolayan’s The CEO came with a shambolic third act that nearly collapsed the entire film.

The Wedding Party on the other hand is generating unanimous praise across board. ‘’The laughs come in bursts and when they hit their mark, they do so accurately, as with Sola Sobowale’s theatrics and Kunle Idowu’s silliness’’ This writer surmises in a review for YNaija.com.

The film critic for industry site, True Nollywood Stories gushes, ‘’This is an absolutely fantastic movie. From start to end, The Wedding Party is a pack of sheer goodness.’’ and for Pulse.ng, it is all love, ‘’The direction is excellent. Adetiba doesn’t let her picture dwadle. The movie kicks off exciting the audience, and moves at a pace that makes it interesting to watch…It offers enough laughs to overshadow its flaws and should bring a smile to anyone who has planned, attended or had a Nigerian wedding.’’

Comedy is King

As the numbers show, the three highest grossing films in cinemas are Nigerian comedies (30 Days in Atlanta, A Trip to Jamaica, The Wedding Party) proving that there is a soft spot for films that make audiences laugh. But like many elements of life, it would be misleading to isolate just the one particular factor as being ultimately responsible for the universal acclaim.

It is important to note that this success has been a product of evolution and expansion as the industry grows bigger. If in 2010 when Ije: The Journey was released, there were only about 15 cinemas nationwide, at present the number is at least double that. Also if The Figurine hadn’t exploded at the box office, Ije: The Journey would almost certainly not have done such numbers. And Without Ije: The Journey, there would be no AY to try his hands at filmmaking.

The Wedding Party’s unprecedented success comes as a result of multiple factors. They include strategic collaboration between filmmakers, unbridled ambition, a finely assembled cast, a story that resonates, excellent marketing and publicity skills, a calculated release date, welcoming reviews, strong word of mouth and an audience that is open to be entertained.

Filmmakers nationwide should be excited.

Comments

- Advertisement -